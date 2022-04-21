Jade Humphries is busy enough as a teacher at The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, but away from teaching she’s excelling on the national, European and international stage.

The sporting star, who is a PE teacher and Achievement Lead in Year 7 at the Nova Education Trust school, takes up the story of how kickboxing become a massive part of her life.

“I began training at the age of just six after an after-school club at my primary school and that was 18 years ago,” she said.

Jade Humphries - top of the podium for fifth year in a row.

“I have since trained at three different Martial Arts Schools and currently train in Doncaster at ACMAC Martial Arts.”

Jade also finds time to run her own Martial Arts School in Staveley on a Thursday night

Honours have continually come her way since taking up the sport. Seven world titles in two disciplines (points fighting and continuous fighting), European titles, British titles, English titles - the list goes on.

The most recent title came last month in the English National Championship as Jade won the 60kg category to secure a fifth successive national title.

“I am delighted that I have managed to remain undefeated in my category and win gold,” she continued.

“It has been extremely challenging to get back into an extensive training regime, ensuring that I have the correct diet to track to my fighting weight, as well as managing a busy workload at Garibaldi.

“Usually, I am able to do this quite well as this becomes the norm. However, with having so much time out because of covid it has been a lot more difficult to stay focused.

“This is what made the win all the more special that even after two years out, I can prove myself by competing against and winning the very best.”

Jade will now represent England at the 2022 World Championship in Dublin which gets under way in October.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the staff at The Garibaldi School, particularly the Head of School Mr Aldred,” added Jade.

“He has been extremely accommodating when I need to get to training sessions, as well as the support and encouragement I’m given to ensure that I am still teaching great lessons to inspire our students to be the best versions of themselves and to also go onto achieve great things.”

The Garibaldi School’s head teacher, James Aldred, said: “We are immensely proud of Jade and her achievements.

“The inspiration she provides from the successes she has had truly engages and enthuses our students.

“Although humble, she role models to her students and the year group she leads the importance of hard work, determination and resilience.