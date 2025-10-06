Mansfield runner Victoria Levitt checks out of India as world champion

A delighted Victoria Levitt swapped groceries for gold with a stunning World Para Athletics Championship title on debut in New Delhi.

The Mansfield star, who works in Tesco back home, scorched to a scintillating T44 100m triumph at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as British teammate and fellow debutant Bebe Jackson bagged bronze.

Levitt stopped the clock in 13.22s to beat American Annie Carey to glory.

Levitt, who juggles her work at the retailer with another job in administration for a disability charity, will return home to the hectic pre-festive period but says Santa’s already been by delivering an unforgettable gold.

Victoria Levitt celebrates success in India. Photo by Marcus Hartmann.

“I’m still shellshocked – I can’t believe this is what I’ve walked away with,” said Levitt, who also went on to win 200m silver at the weekend.

“I just wanted to get out first, lead all the way through and then when I crossed the line and didn’t see anybody else, I was like: ‘does this mean I’m first?’

“Being world champion is probably the scariest thing I’ve ever heard – and probably will take some time to sink in.

“Working in Tesco is pretty eventful – I’ll be coming back for the pre-Christmas work and already been told I’m going to be very busy!

“I’m looking forward to that – this whole thing has been unbelievable.

“I would never ever position myself as an inspiration to others – I was always told to be my own inspiration.

“But the fact that someone can look at me and want to do that is mind-boggling, but also so humbling and so beautiful, and that’s just why I want to go out, get better and improve.

Levitt was one over 30 British athletes in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

She followed up her scintillating 100m triumph with another medal over double the distance, finishing second behind Carey as Jackson was third once again.

And she took huge confidence from completing the race after a busy few days in sweltering sub-continental conditions.

Levitt said: “It’s probably the best feeling I’ve felt in about two months.

“To come away and finish the 200m is probably the biggest achievement of this championships – regardless of the medal, the position and the time.

“To get out there and do what I’ve done is my biggest achievement to date.”

