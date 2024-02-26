Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I was very pleased, especially the second half.

“Melton gave us a difficult 20-minute spell in the first half, and we had to ride our luck during that. “We scored the second goal at an important time in the game and we defended really well to keep a clean sheet which is very satisfying.”

The Wood made five changes, Carter Widdowson, Jake Wright, Craig Westcarr, Marley Grant and Ethan Wiesztort all recalled with a welcome return to the squad for Robson Doolan.

Two goal Man of the Match Craig Westcarr (Green) in action for Sherwood Colliery. Image: Mark Woolterton.

Sherwood made the perfect start as a clearance from halfway by Jake Wright caused some confusion between Melton’s Lewis Carr and goalkeeper Bill Harrison, allowing Westcarr to run the ball into an empty net.

On six minutes Westcarr tried an overhead kick after controlling Jobe Shaw’s flick header, his effort looping over the bar.

Westcarr had a better chance after 20 minutes, his header from a Carter Widdowson cross over the bar.

It was not until the 28th minute that Melton produced an effort on goal, Ryan Calver’s 25-yard effort parried by Jordan Pierrepont and Shaw snuffing out any danger from the loose ball.

Toby Fura tried his luck from distance a minute later but was off target as Melton began a good spell.

On 32 minutes another effort from distance, this time from Mikkel Hirst forced Pierrepont to again parry the ball behind for a corner kick.

From the corner kick, Melton worked the ball for Calver to shoot, his effort blocked by one of his own players.

On 35 minutes Town came closest to an equalising goal, the ball breaking to Tyreace Palmer in the penalty area in the inside right position, his effort from 12 yard striking the post.

Sherwood managed to gradually gain back some control and just before the break Wiesztort and Westcarr combined well, the resulting cross cleared only for Robson to feed Widdowson, his ball almost giving Grant a shooting chance and Harrison happy to collect the ball.

The Wood started the second half well, keeping possession while looking to break.

On 51 minutes they were given a penalty kick. There was some head tennis before Ewan Robson got on the ball centrally, releasing Wiesztort who took on Sam Beaver. His diving tackle was a fraction too late, the referee having no doubts giving the spot kick and Westcarr duly scored to double the lead.

On 55 minutes a counter-attack by Sherwood on the left saw Ricky Starbuck deliver a great ball to the back post, Grant unable to convert a diving header.

Westcarr was the next to try a couple of minutes later, Grant managing to win the ball and give Westcarr a shooting chance from the left, Harrison saving well after closing the angle.

Wiesztort was left rueing a heavy second touch after controlling a superb diagonal ball from Widdowson, Harrison again saving well.

On 61 minutes, Melton substitute Thabang Dube produced excellent skill to open a shooting chance from the right of the penalty area, his shot from 15 yards turned over the bar by Pierrepont.

The Wood squandered a good chance for a third goal on 63 minutes, Grant’s header from Jamie York’s corner kick missed by Harrison but cleared off the line.

On 82 minutes Jacob Pearce almost added the third goal after good build-up play involving Wright, Kieran Knight, Widdowson and Aaron Korpal, but Pearce’s 10-yard effort deflected wide.