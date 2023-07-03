It ended a frustrating eight month lay-off for Leivars with fights cancelled due to injury and illness.

But his display on the undercard of the big Dalton Smith v Sam Maxwell fight suggests the super bantamweight Stags fan is back on track.

“It was unbelievable,” he smiled. “First of all thanks to everyone who stayed and supported me as this last six months have been frustrating.

Nico Leivars - another win keeps him unbeaten.

“I have had injury and setback after setback and it's been hard mentally to stay in the gym and stay on it as I am getting no reward at the end of it. I am not getting paid – I have missed out on three paydays.

“So it was great to finally get out there and shake off the ring rust.

“I have only been pro for a year but there is much more to come.

“What I have potential-wise, you've not seen yet. That is just my fault mentally – it's no one else's. Now I am ready to take on the world.”

On Motos, he added: “Huge respect to Alberto Motos - a few people were doubtful, thinking it was a step too soon for me.

“Mentally he was a winner. He was staring me out and banging in the changing rooms, trying to make noise

“He came here as top dog thinking he was going to take the win away from me. But he wasn't – and I knew that.

“I have listened to the press conferences and no one fancied me winning this. They all thought he was awkward, switching and all wrong for me.

“But I knew what I was capable of and everyone backstage knew what I was capable of.

“I have momentum now and I'm ready to get to where I want to be.”

Leivars continues to dream of fighting at Mansfield Town's home ground and said: “There has been talk about me headlining in Nottingham in a few years when I am a world champion, but I want Field Mill first.

“You can hear the noise these people made supporting me tonight, can you imagine what it would be like with 10,000 of them?

“I have worked my backside off in the gym to get to this point and I want to keep going and get the ball rolling.

“I know I can make improvements and learn in the gym, I maybe wanted it too much tonight as I have been out so long.

“It was a year of hard work and hopefully now I have my momentum back”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “That was exactly the kind of fight he wanted at this stage – someone who is undefeated and throwing back and trying to win. That's how you learn in there.

“He probably took a few too many, but I don't mind that as it's exciting.

“Nico has a great fanbase and he has had terrible luck.

“But luck in life goes through stages and now he's due some good stuff.

“I think he's a great talent – very young. The gym is thriving and I think we can do a lot with him.

“Maybe we can next do an eight-rounder and then move him up to a 10-rounder and English titles.

“I wouldn't hold him back too much. I think he's got great support from Mansfield.

“Leigh Wood probably has a big fight coming up and Nico could have a big fight on there as well. He need to stay consistent and stay active as well – that's the main thing.”

Trainer Grant Smith added: “Nico deserved a performance like that.

“He is one of the loveliest kids and he's had no luck whatsover.

“I told him in the gym to just stick it out and keep going. He has stayed in the gym and made improvements, but no one has seen it as he's not been getting the chance to fight.

“Now he has shown it tonight, though there were a few little things he shouldn't have been doing.”

At the top of the bill, Sheffield's Dalton Smith retained the British super lightweight title with a brutal one-punch knockout of Sam Maxwell inside seven rounds.

