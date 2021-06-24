Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club open day to go ahead

Action from the last open day in 2019.

The event will run from 1pm until 4pm and will give potential players of all ages the chance to try tennis for free.

As well as a series of coaching sessions running throughout the afternoon – choose from under 10s Mini Tennis, 11+ Junior Tennis or Adult Cardio Tennis – there will be soft drinks, teas, coffees, cakes and a barbeque.

As part of the Open Day there will be the chance to enter a competition to win a free junior membership worth up to £41. The competition will also run on the club’s Facebook page.

Membership Secretary, Helen Riby, said: “The club is fortunate in having plenty of open space for visitors to spread out in so social distancing will not be a problem.

“Current limits are that there should be no more than 30 people in a group but we anticipate that group sizes for the tennis sessions will be smaller than that.

"Spectators are allowed but again social distancing rules must be observed and group sizes must be no more than 30. Again we anticipate most spectators will be in smaller family groups.

“All visitors will be asked to check in for Covid Test and Trace purposes and there will be plenty of hand sanitiser stations around.

" For those who prefer to book in advance all the tennis sessions can be booked via the club’s website.”