Mansfield Hosiery Mills 'up for the fight' in Notts Premier League relegation battle

Adam Dobb says Mansfield Hosiery Mills are up for the fight.

Hosiery Mills without a win this season, are 18 points adrift of safety but have two games in hand on Hucknall.

And Dobb knows that his side have it all to play for if they can finally get that elusive victory.

“We have had two games called off for bad weather and three for COVID, so we have actually not played too much at all,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get into the swing of it and have a big end to the season.

“We have got a couple of double-headers coming up in July. so hopefully we can get some momentum and have no more games called off.

“It is still all to play for. If we can get a couple of six points wins and the teams around us lose then we are straight back in the mix.

“We are well up for the fight for the last half of the season.”

Dobb believes his side now need to fine-tune how they go about run scoring in order to bring about a change of fortune.

“I think it's just understanding how we go about scoring runs,” he said. “We are not the most experienced side at this level and there are different ways about how you score your runs.

“Hopefully the lads have learned that in the first half of the season and hopefully we can take that into the second half of the season.

"We showed some real good fight against the Cavaliers. The scorecard suggest we didn’t score many runs, but what was positive is that we pretty much got to 50 overs even though we lost wickets.

"They are a very good side so hopefully we can take some confidence off the back of that, pull some wins together and then you just never know.”

He is also keen to see the side’s more experienced players lead by example.

“We've got Matt Wright who has been bowling really well and leading our attack,” he added.

“It is about the lads who have played in the Premier League to step up.

“We just need to get the first win. Once you have won one you start to figure it out and the players will start to relax and hopefully the results will start to benefit.”