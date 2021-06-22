Mansfield Hosiery Mills face tough return from Covid lay-off

Adam Dobb - looking forward to a return to action.

Their home clash with high-flying Radcliffe-on-Trent was one of four NPL games called off last weekend after players involved in the previous weekend's representative game between an NPL XI and a Trent Bridge XI at Caythorpe tested positive.

Hosiery Mills captain Adam Dobb said: “Two lads from Radcliffe had been in contact at the representative game, but tests came back negative.

“However, we have one or two guys with their own businesses and stuff and as a club we decided to lean on the side of safety and rearrange it. It wasn't the end of the world for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Radcliffe were on a good run with a couple of good wins in the last few weeks.

“But we were up for it and ready to go. It's just one of those things with Covid being around and hopefully we can string a bit of form together for when we do play them.”

Cavaliers sounded a warning by bouncing back in style from two successive defeats to beat leaders Cuckney last weekend.

“It's always a tough game playing Cavs no matter who you are,” said Dobb.

“We will just go out and try to express ourselves and hopefully bring that win home that we want.

“I think they will come quite hard at us with the bat, so there is every chance we might be able to nick a few early on and apply some pressure.

“But also with the ball they have got a lot of bowlers and will probably look to bowl us out and go really attacking, which might just free us up with a few more opportunities with the bat to score some runs.

“The mood here is surprisingly good and we have stuck together really well as a side. Everyone is buying into what we're working towards.