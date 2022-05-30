Jacob Nugent was excellent in winning the 1500m.

The U13 and U15 teams came away with third place, just behind Burton and Derby.

With the next fixture a home one the team will be looking for promotion at the end of the season.

Of the team’s winners on the day, the U13 Girls saw Scarlett Jane take the win in her three individual events, the 75m, 150m and long jump, while Charlotte Marshall made it maximum points in the shorter sprint.

Florence Kenney won the 800m A event and B 150m, while in the same age group Olivia Frith won the 70m hurdles and guest B 75m sprint and Sophie Peet won the B 70m hurdles, with other impressive performances from Maya Bonser, Maisy Slack and Poppy Ward.

In the U15s, Jacob Nugent won the 1500m and Nathan Salmon won the 80m hurdles, while Ethan Williams won the A long jump and Joel Brereton the B hurdles and good points were also won by Charlie Taylor who was second in the B 1500m.

Another strong team in the U15 girls age group saw Ava Casterton, Amelia Arbon, Katie Briggs, Emma Nowak, Lily Ward, Phoebe Butler, Darcy Knight and Freya Longmead all score big match points.