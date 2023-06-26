The Summer League is a road/trail set of races organised by Nottinghamshire AAA and is the premier road league competition in the County over the summer. As well as numerous individual chances of medals the teams are all very well placed with the men placed both first and second, the masters men second, ladies first and women masters third with the club providing 32 of the 343 men and 18 ladies of the 202 that finished.

At the front of the pack throughout Dan Bagley moved away from the competition in the last mile to take the win and lead the men to a comfortable victory at Wollaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressive packing from the men saw Jake Greenhalgh 6th, Jordan Boam 9th, Brad Caress 13th and Drew Hurst 20th, the Master also won on the night, first back being Dan Nugent in 3rd who also leads the series after two fixtures, Kris Watson 5th, Dave Cass 12th, Adam Wright 25th and Gaz Berzins 26th.

The Mansfield Harriers team before the race at Wollaton.

Such is the strength of depth in the club the seniors also placed 2nd and 11th teams and the masters 8th and 21st teams. Tom Rutherford had a strong run for 24th with Matt Bottomore 31st, Jamie Macintyre 46th, George Holden 50th, Rob Kendrick 56th, Ben McClemens 57th, Martin Fickling 62nd, Wayne Lowe 69th, Paul Whittingham 72nd, Dylan Janetta 82nd, Fraser Bain 90th, Jack Cooke 96th and Andy Walker 98th all making the top 100. Next home Geoff Bottomore placed 136th, Dave Savage 145th, Steve Little 164th, Paul Castledine 166th, Jamie Harris 171st, Joe Troman 206th, Colin Fell 274th, Geoff Voce 296th and Pete Copcutt 309th.

Mansfield ladies placed second on the night with Junior athlete Grace Manson first Mansfield lady back in 11th place with strong runs from Helen Jones 15th, Kirsty Huntington 16th and Alice Mortiboy 30th closing the team. The second ladies team placed 9th with the masters placing 7th and 20th. Laura Gapski placed 35th, Helen Pritchett 40th, Hannah Jones 55th, Claire Watson 56th, Bev Armstrong 66th, Sarah Bradbury 80th, Natasha Carver 93rd, Lorraine Kuchta 120th, Gemma Bacon 131st, Daisy Allsop 148th, Karen Kowalski 150th, Sian Thornton 152nd, Sue Lomas 189th, and Tina Copcutt 198th.

Steve Marlow travelled to Leicester to race the Chase the Sun 10 miler a distance he has never raced before and in warm conditions and a stiff breeze for much of the course came away with a pleasing 75.10 and a superb 7th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Bradbury took on the massive challenge of competing in the West Highland Way Race, one of the worlds longest established ultra marathons first taking place in 1985.