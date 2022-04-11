The team knew they had a great chance of success after winning the Midland Championship two weeks ago and, after superb runs from Jacob Nugent, Eddie Holden and Ed Sankey, the boys became the 2022 national champions.

After his terrific silver in the Midlands event, Jacob Nugent went one better as he was crowned National U15 boys 5K champion after a scintillating performance and a new personal best of 16.44 as he eased away from runner-up Charlie Court from Mendip in the last 1k to take the title by seven seconds.

Eddie Holden narrowly missed the individual medals, placing fourth in a personal best time of 17.11, closely followed by Ed Sankey in fifth, who also broke his previous best recording 17.35. Freya Longmead competed in the U15 girls and was another who narrowly missed a medal, also placing fourth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National champions, from left: Ed Sankey, Jacob Nugent and Eddie Holden.

The Mansfield men had a momentous day racing in the National 12 stage relay with the event consisting of alternating long legs of just under 5.5 miles and short legs of just over 5K.

After a string of terrific runs the team placed 35th, their highest position ever and clear evidence that this team is currently moving in the right direction.

In his debut race as a first claim club member Alex Hampson had a strong first leg recording 26.37 followed by Paul Wright who raced to a rapid 15.42 short leg.

Kristian Watson continued with 27.56 followed by Ben Burnham 16.43.

After watching his son take the national title, Dan Nugent ran 28.54, Alex Rieley 16.27, Gary Berzins 31.56, Richie Talbot 17.57, Jordan Boam 30.25, Chris Monk 19.00, Dan Hardy 30.33 and returning after injury Martin Fickling 18.43.

Three Mansfield athletes raced the Manchester Marathon last week with Jack Cooke producing a personal best time of 3.13.45.

Claire Croll knocked close to an hour from her best time dipping under the four hour barrier with 3.56.08 and Steve Davies completed in 5.01.49.

This weekend a small group of Harriers raced the Derby 10K and several ran massive personal best times.

First home was Dave Savage in a PB of 38.08, Fraser Bain recorded a PB of 41.53, Paige Roadley in her first race as a Mansfield Harrier recorded a 40-second PB of 43.53, a week after her superb run at Manchester, Claire Croll ran a big PB of 47.01, Carol Fickling dipped under the 60-minute barrier with 59.58 and Theresa Copcutt recorded 79.35.

On the track, the first Charnwood open meeting took place last week at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium at Loughborough.

The athletes competing showed winter training has gone well with Eddie Holden taking a big PB and a win by seven seconds over 800 as he recorded 2.09.60.

Oliver and Nathan Salmon completed the 100 Long Jump double, recording 11.66 5.83m and 12.73 4.71m respectively.

Billy Casterton did the same double, recording 14.73 and 3.38m for the long jump.