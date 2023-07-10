Mansfield Harriers’ U13 girls are closing in on Notts Mini League title

The U13 girls team managed to win the age group and are in a fantastic position to win the series age group competition and the club saw a string of impressive performances across the age groups.

Martha Manson put in a stunning display in the U11 girls 600m race as she took the lead very early and a fantastic display of front running saw her win in a time of 2.02.6 by a margin of over 10 seconds.

Martha also placed fourth in the Howler Javelin with a distance of 17.58m and sixth in the 150m 23.9.

Martha Manson - stunning display for Mansfield.

In the same age group Jessica Aplin placed fith in the 150, recording 12.8, also competing as a guest in the 150 and Long Jump.

Katelyn Marshall placed fourth in the Long Jump with 3.16m with guest race performances over 80 and 150m.

Competing in guest races, Daisy Rowley placed second overall in the 600, also competing in the 80 m, Esme Evans and Lauren Pate took part in the 80, 600 and Long Jump, Catherine Rivas 600, Long Jump and Erin Pugh the 600.

Sophie Peet continues her stellar season in the U13 girls age group, scoring heavily for the team with first in the Shot (7.98m), second 100 (14.3) and third Javelin (16.84m).

Also, at the same age group Olivia Frith continues to be impressive in the 70m Hurdles, taking another win in the event, recording 12.5.

Charley Whysall made it a hat-trick of wins with a comfortable victory over 800m, recording 2.42.9.

Isla Millns has shown fantastic recent improvement, placing second in the 1200 with a new best time of 4.18.8, and also competing in the guest Javelin with Maya Bonser also second in the High Jump with a big personal best of 1.33m.

Olivia Wright ran well for third in the 200 with 31.2, also placing second in the 800 running as a guest.

In the guest races Annabel Burman and Maisie Lowe ran the 100 and 200 sprint double, Poppy Parkins 100, Maisie Gill 200 and Myanie Westwood was very active competing in the 1200, Shot and Javelin. The 4 x 100 team of Maisie, Annabel, Poppy and Sophie placed second.

Xander Arbon has become a Javelin specialist this year as he took another win in the U13 boys with a distance of 20.65m, also competing in the guest Long Jump.

Mihnea Radu scored big team points, placing third in the 800 (2.40.5), third 200 (30.4) and fourth Long Jump with 3.73m.

Chris Nixon came fifth in the 100 with 16.2, also competing in the guest 800 and Long Jump.

In the U15 age group Charlie Taylor continues his remarkable improvement as he won the 1500 in 4.53.4 closely followed by team mate Jack Pares in second.

Josh Stead was impressive in the throws taking second in both the Javelin (29.16m) and Shot (8.54m) with Harry Woodcock racing well for second in the 800, recording 2.22.6.

Rhys Aplin was fifth in the 100 and 200 sprint double with 14.5 33.2, also competing in the guest Javelin. Eddie Lowe was fifth in the 300m (46.9) and Finlay Strawther raced the guest 800m.

Austin Wright made his debut in the guest U9 50m, recording an impressive 9.02.

A terrific display was put on by a large number of U15 girls with Scarlett Jane impressing to win the Long Jump with 4.36m, second 300 (46.9) and fourth over 100 with 13.5.

Darcy Knight took the honours in the High Jump with a leap of 1.40m also competing in the guest 200.

Amelia Arbon was another who scored good points for the team as she placed second in the Long Jump with 4.23m, fourth in the 75 Hurdles (15.2) and competed in the guest High Jump.

Olivia Shaw was third in the 1500 (5.25.3) with Emily Pares racing the guest event. Maisy Slack was second in the 800 with 23.6, also competing in the guest 300.

Emma Nowak placed fourth in the 200 with 28.0 and ran a fast guest 100 with the fast-improving Lauren Barnes putting in impressive results in the guest 100 and Long Jump.

Also competing in guest races Nicole Parsons was seen in the 100, 200, Long Jump, Florence Kenney 300, High Jump, Long Jump, Freya Martin, who ran PBs in the 200 and 300 also doing the Long Jump, Phoebe Butler 300, High Jump, Martha Walker 300, 800 and Libby Cooper 200 and Shot.

In a thrilling 4 x 100 relay the team of Nicole, Lauren, Scarlet and Emma placed second, only 0.1 seconds behind the eventual winners.

On the roads the fourth of this year's Derby Runner BDL league was held at a very challenging course at Carsington Water with Mansfield Harriers' combined team finishing victorious.

Their men were dominant again and comfortably won with the women third.

With one fixture to go both the men and combined team are in a fantastic place to win the series this year.

With several athletes unavailable Mansfield are now in the envious position of terrific strength in depth and were able to draft in Kristian Watson and Jake Greenhalgh, who this year have concentrated on another club competition.

In a field of 166 men, Kristian and teenager Jake had a tremendous race long battle with Kristian taking the honours by two seconds with his trademark strong finish.

Tremendous packing saw Lewis Boswell fourth, Ed Sankey seventh, Dave Cass eighth, Matt Bottomore 16th and Rob Kendrick in 20th completed the scoring team.

Showing great strength in depth Charlie Taylor placed 25th, Martin Fickling 26th, Jack Cooke 27th, Reece Carver 30th, George Holden 33rd, Will Sankey 35th, Wayne Lowe 41st, Fraser Bain 47th, Andy Walker 52nd, Geoff Bottomore 53rd, Richard Holden 55th, Dave Savage 56th, Paul Castledine 82nd, Oliver Adams 88th, Jason Taylor 89th, Neil Halstead 102nd, Geoff Voce 147th and Shun Arrowsmith 161st.

Helen Jones has shown a welcome return to form recently, and with a seventh place finish out of 99 in the ladies race this clearly continues, closely followed by Alice Mortiboy 11th, Isabel Westwood 18th and Natasha Carver 38th completing the scoring team.

Sharon Armitage was next home in 43rd, Claire Coombes 63rd, Gemma Bacon 71st, Michelle Simpkin 75th, Sian Thornton 77th and Sue Lomas 91st.

Competing in the gruelling Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix second week, Dan Nugent, Jacob Nugent and Colin Sawers were faced with the Embankment 5K on the Tuesday and University of Nottingham 5 mile on Thursday last week.

Jacob placed third at the 5K in 15.31 with dad Dan sixth in 15.41 after taking a nasty fall and Colin 28.41.

Dan recovered sufficiently to place second in the final race in 27.43 to retain the Grand Prix title he won the year before, Jacob recorded 27.45 to place third overall and Colin 245th in 53.47 and overall 175th.

Travelling to Holkham in North Norfolk, Adam Wright raced the Holkham 10K in far from ideal conditions making the top 10 with a seventh place finish in 37.49.

Louis James competed the challenging and scenic five mile Holbrook Hill Race in 36.29.

Shaun Arrowsmith took on the challenge of the Bakewell Pudding Fell Race, placing 167th in 71.36.