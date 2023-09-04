News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Harriers trio help England to 5k victory at Kingsley

The Mid Cheshire 5K has a reputation of being one of the fastest races of that distance in the country, and nine Mansfield athletes made the long Friday night trip to Kingsley for the summer edition of the event which saw three of them represent their country, writes Richard Massey.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST

To add extra spice to the event it was used for an age group International between England and Wales with Mansfield athletes Kristian Watson (M35) Jan Bailey (M45) and Dan Nugent (M45) all selected to run for England.

Recent recruit to the club Jan showed what an asset he will be going forward as he put in a phenomenal run to record a new best time of 15.12.

With that he also won the Masters 45 age group, with Dan coming back from a niggle to clock 15.51.

Jan Bailey in action for England.Jan Bailey in action for England.

Kris scored in the Masters 35 age group, recording 15.43 after just coming out of a rest period with all three contributing to an England team victory.

First Harrier back was the impressive Alex Hampson, who after a successful track season showed he is in great shape for the cross country season, recording a terrific time of 14.43.

Another athlete making his club debut and strengthening the team, Dan Wheat recorded his second fastest time ever, clocking 16.32, with Drew Hurst also recording his second fastest time with 17.04.

Ben Mcclemens recorded a massive best time and his first sub 18 minute run crossing the line in 17.48.

U15 athlete Amelia Arbon had the race of her athletic career to date, dipping under the magical 20 minute barrier for the first time with 19.57.

And Claire Watson showed a very welcome return to form recording her best time for over three years with an impressive 20.42.

Neil Kennedy took on the challenge of the Belvoir Castle Half Marathon and the much improved athlete had an excellent run to place fifth in a time of 1.27.

Serenity Joynt and Matthew Young competed in the National U17 and U15 Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Both athletes are in the U17 age group and have had very successful seasons.

In this competition Serenity placed fifth in the Discus, throwing 35.07m and Matthew finished 11th in the Javelin with a throw of 47.77m.

