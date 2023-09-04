To add extra spice to the event it was used for an age group International between England and Wales with Mansfield athletes Kristian Watson (M35) Jan Bailey (M45) and Dan Nugent (M45) all selected to run for England.

Recent recruit to the club Jan showed what an asset he will be going forward as he put in a phenomenal run to record a new best time of 15.12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that he also won the Masters 45 age group, with Dan coming back from a niggle to clock 15.51.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jan Bailey in action for England.

Kris scored in the Masters 35 age group, recording 15.43 after just coming out of a rest period with all three contributing to an England team victory.

First Harrier back was the impressive Alex Hampson, who after a successful track season showed he is in great shape for the cross country season, recording a terrific time of 14.43.

Another athlete making his club debut and strengthening the team, Dan Wheat recorded his second fastest time ever, clocking 16.32, with Drew Hurst also recording his second fastest time with 17.04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Mcclemens recorded a massive best time and his first sub 18 minute run crossing the line in 17.48.

U15 athlete Amelia Arbon had the race of her athletic career to date, dipping under the magical 20 minute barrier for the first time with 19.57.

And Claire Watson showed a very welcome return to form recording her best time for over three years with an impressive 20.42.

Neil Kennedy took on the challenge of the Belvoir Castle Half Marathon and the much improved athlete had an excellent run to place fifth in a time of 1.27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serenity Joynt and Matthew Young competed in the National U17 and U15 Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Both athletes are in the U17 age group and have had very successful seasons.