Mansfield Harriers star Nugent secures England vest

Mansfield Harriers were out at the English Schools Cross Country Championships were held over the weekend at Wollaton Park.

By Richard Massey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:59 GMT- 2 min read

It brought together the best athletes from 46 counties for the honour of being the best in the Country.

In addition, for the top 10 the added bonus of selection to race for England Schools at next week’s Schools home international in the Junior and Inter age groups. Local and county selection races have already taken place with eight selected from each County to race the championship event.

Mansfield Harriers rising star Jacob Nugent put in a phenomenal performance in the Inter boys race which is for students in years 10 and 11. The year 10 student went into the race with hopes of a top 30 finish after solid runs at the top end of the Under 15 age group in both the National and Inter Counties event.

Jacob Nugent earned his first international vest.
Surpassing all expectations Jacob grinded through the field and with half a lap of the three lap course to go found himself in 13th place.

A superb last effort up the final hill and into the finishing straight saw him get into 10th place and earn an England Schools vest for the Home International in Liverpool next week.

Also racing in the Inter age group Ed Sankey continued his great winter with a superb run to place 136th and a great performance from Jude Ryan saw him place 174th.

In the Junior boys race which is year 8 and 9 the club had two debutants in the event and both have another year in the age group, putting in solid runs Oliver Mcclemens placed 243rd and Jack Pares 275th.

Mansfield had four athletes competing in the Junior girls race with three of the athletes competing in the event for the first time.

Year 8’s Lily Mason, Maisy Slack and Olivia Shaw all ran tenaciously in debuts at the event to place 113th, 222nd and 301st respectively. Year 9 Amelia Arbon also put in a great run to place 313th.

The senior girls race for students in years 12 and 13 saw Grace Manson run for Nottinghamshire with Sophie Toyn and Amelia Corke for Derbyshire.

All three ran solidly with Grace first Mansfield athlete back in 150th followed by Sophie 201st and Amelia 250th. In the Inter girls race good races were put in by Charlotte Alcock 243rd and Isabelle Westwood 330th.

