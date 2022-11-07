Mansfield Harriers shine on home soil in national cross country relays

Under the stewardship of Pat Carlan, Alan Maddocks and a host of volunteers the event ran efficiently, and a momentous day of National Championship level sport was held in Mansfield.

Harriers shone from U13 to senior with the club getting three top 15 placings in the Junior events, which is a clear indication of the club's growing strength in these age groups.

The highly talented U15 boys placed closest to a medal as three superb runs earned them a fantastic sixth place with Eddie Holden leading out recording 6.37, with Jude Ryan racing hard for 6.55 and Jacob Nugent running 6.47 for the anchor leg.

Mansfield's ladies team at the national cross country relays.

The B team placed 74th with Charlie Taylor 7.40, Oliver Buglass 8.54, and Finlay Strawther 8.34. The U17 boys also put in a very strong performance placing 14th which augers well for strengthening the senior team in the near future.

Jake Greenhalgh opened with 9.16, Ed Sankey 10.06 and Johar Ali 9.46.

The B team only fielded two athletes with Sam Knott 10.57 and will Sankey 11.16.

The U13 boys placed 40th, with Oliver McClemens 7.40, Harry Woodcock 7.32 and on third led Dan Adams, back from injury, who ran 9.34.

The U13 girls were the highest placed Mansfield female team with a fantastic 15th in a competitive field.

Lily Mason recorded 7.45, Charley Whysall 8.17 and Maisy Slack 8.27.

Such is the club's strength in depth they completed three teams in the age group with the B team 44th Florence Kenny 8.53, Olivia Shaw 8.53 Isla Jones 8.52, and the C team 57th Freya Martin 9.20, Myannie Westwood 9.35 and Libby Cooper 9.23.

A strong team performance saw the U15 girls place 67th with Isabel Westwood 8.36, Amelia Arbon 8.59 and Freya Longmead 9.48.

The U17 girls were solid throughout placing 32nd lead out by Grace Manson 10.10, club debutant Charlotte Alcock 10.24 and Beth Hamilton 10.32.

The club only had one U20 run with Sophie Toyn racing the first leg and finishing in 10.31.

The men had one of its best performances in the senior race with three quality teams making the start line.

The A team finished a terrific 30th place in the 4 x 5K event with Luke Duffy 16.16, Alex Hampson 16.38, Kris Watson 16.57 and Dan Bagley 17.23.

The B team placed 66th Dan Nugent 17.39, Ben Burnham 17.48, Richie Talbot 18.54 and Richie Talbot 18.04.

Chris Monk was first out for the C team with 19.53, George Holden 19.38, Chris Dale 20.10 and James Mee 19.35 as the team placed 11th.

Three strong teams for the ladies saw them place 62nd, 77th and 92nd in the 3 x 3K event as Kirsty Huntington 12.13, Paige Roadley 12.32 and Cristina Dinescu 12.05 raced solidly for the A team.