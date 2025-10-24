Mansfield Harriers shine at 2025 European Masters in Madeira

Five Mansfield Harriers represented Great Britain at the 2025 European Masters Athletics Championships in Madeira (8–19 October).

All five delivered strong performances, collectively securing four medals, two gold, two silver and setting three new personal bests (PBs), along with several club records.

Paul Gair M55 Hammer was making his international debut and only his third time using the masters’ 6 kg hammer, Paul overcame delays before the start of the competition to produce a standout performance. He unleashed a first‑round throw of 38.03 metres, setting both a personal best and Mansfield Harriers club record.

He backed that up with solid second and third throws, though narrowly missed out on a top‑8 finish, ultimately placing a fine 10th out of the 18 competitors overall. Looking ahead, with a change in age group for the coming outdoor season and a switch to the lighter 5 kg hammer, Paul aims to build on this strong foundation.

Stef Wilcockson competed in the M40 Hurdles and Sprints. Having recently stepped up to M40, Stef produced a lifetime best of 15.77 seconds in the Sprint Hurdles, establishing a new Mansfield Harriers club record and earning a silver medal — his first individual international medal. He dedicates this to his long-time sprint hurdles coach Ted Grey, whose recent support helped energise his performance.

Two days later, Stef lined up in the 400 metre hurdles final. After strong early starts by his rivals, Stef maintained composure and, entering the final straight, surged past his opponents over the final hurdle to clinch gold in a season’s best 58.02 seconds and become an unexpected European Champion. Stef also contested the 200 metres. He qualified from his heat in 24.04 seconds, and in the semi-final ran 24.01, placing 6th in his semifinal and finishing 13th overall.

In the relay events, Stef ran in the M40 4×100 metre relay where the GB team placed 5th and then teamed with Paul Wright in the mixed 4×400 metre relay, where the British squad finished 5th.

Rachel Wilcockson was entered in the W35 Hammer and endured a very late night with her competition only beginning at 3:10 am due to earlier delays. Nevertheless, she asserted her dominance. Her second-round throw of 55.73 metres gave her a significant lead, and she extended that with a best throw of 55.97 in the third round — a major season’s best. She also backed it up with a further throw over 55 metres in round five. By the end of the competition, at around 4:45 am Rachel was crowned European Champion and gold medallist, winning by over 11 metres from her nearest competitor.

Paul Wright moved into the M40 category season and competed over his strongest distance the 800 metres. Paul started strongly by controlling his heat to qualify as the fastest qualifier in 2:00.90. In the final, he followed the blistering pace set by two German twins of 55 seconds through the first lap. In the final 200 metres, Paul matched the German’s move on the inside and pushed on in the home straight, just missing out on gold. He secured a brilliant silver medal in a new personal best and club record time of 1:54.57, which places him 8th on the British all-time M40 list.

Stephen Davies raced tackled the M65 10 km road race through the streets of Funchal. He recorded 63:37, finishing 36th in the M65 age group, a strong showing on a twisty and undulating two-lap course.