Mansfield Harriers’ rising star Jacob Nugent retains his national 5k title

Mansfield Harriers had another terrific weekend on the roads and continue to see great success as the club goes from strength to strength, writes Richard Massey.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST

Racing at Sutton Park near Birmingham, rising star Jacob Nugent competed in the England Road Running Associations National 5K Championship and came away with a clear victory in the U15 age group and achieved the extremely difficult task of retaining the National title he had won last year.

Jacob won the event in 16.05, a clear 49 seconds in front of the second placed athlete. Amelia Arbon competed in the U15 girls race and came back an impressive ninth place, recording 21.52.

The club had 12 junior athletes travel to Leicester to race in the East Midland trials for the prestigious London Mini Marathon event with the first six in each race selected to run for the East Midlands team.

Amelia Arbon and Jacob Nugent at Sutton Park.
Amelia Arbon and Jacob Nugent at Sutton Park.
The Mansfield athletes all put in a great shift with a superb six qualifying for the big event.

At U13, in his first run in Mansfield colours Jack Pares had a storming run to qualify in fourth, closely followed by Oliver Mcclemens, who after a superb winter placed seventh for first reserve.

In the U13 girls after a winter wrecked by illness, Lily Mason bounced back to form also placing fourth with Charley Whysall first reserve in seventh, but she gets another go in this age group next year.

Another Mansfield first timer Emily Pares was in the middle of the pack in a very strong field with Isla Jones also racing in the pack and, like Charley, she will be back next year in this age group for another go.

The U15 boys saw Jacob Nugent make the short journey to Leicester after his National success and take another win with Eddie Holden also qualifying in fourth. Oliver Buglass made it three in the race for the club and was another to finish in the pack.

Grace Manson had this last last chance to qualify and the U17 delivered in style in fourth.

In the boys U17 race Ed Sankey’s progress was rewarded with a superb third with Will Sankey placing ninth.

