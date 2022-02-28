Team of Mansfield Harriers represent Nottinghamshire in Sportshall regionals

The group of Mansfield Harriers shone on the county stage.

The Under 11s selected made up a very junior and inexperienced squad owing much to Covid and the lack of competition for this age group, but William Sinclair, Xander Arbon, Evan Williams, Maya Bonser, Charlotte Marshall, Olivia Frith all showed some emerging talent on the day.

Ethan Williams, Rhys Aplin, Freya Martin, Scarlett Jane, and Amelia Arbon were selected in the U13 age groups.

In the U15 age groups the club only had boys available for selection on the day; Nathan Salmon, Matthew Young, and Joel Brereton who all showed their value with their combined event abilities pivotal to the competition leading the Nottinghamshire U15 boys to a second place overall.

The Nottinghamshire U13 Boys won their event and will now progress to the UK final in April. The team included Mansfield Athletes Ethan Williams and Rhys Aplin, with Ethan winning all three of his events to finish at the top of the scoring, with Rhys coming third in the 4-lap final.