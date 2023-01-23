The Derbyshire Schools Cross Country Championships were staged two weeks earlier in the calendar than the Nottinghamshire counterpart and the club had four athletes competing.

The first eight in each race are selected to represent the County in the National Championships, which this year is being held at Wollaton Park.

Sophie Toyn and Amelia Corke both had superb runs in a very strong field, placing second and third in the senior girls race and will now represent Derbyshire at the English Schools.

Sophie Toyn - set to represent Derbyshire at English Schools.

This is testament to the two athletes' hard work over the last few months and was particularly special to Sophie, who gained her first County Schools medal on her 18th birthday.

This is also a great message to all the club's younger athletes, as they will not all win medals in the younger age groups but underlines that if they keep working hard success will come.

Leila Shaw in the 8/9 girls and Ben Lowe in the 10/11 boys both ran strongly but narrowly missed selection.

Alex Hampson has been a massive asset to the club since his move from Peterborough and after a very successful cross country season he is now looking for a terrific road racing season.

Alex started his season with a very impressive 5K of 15.00 in tough conditions for second place at the ATW Run Mallory Park event.

The club also saw league action at the penultimate fixture of the BDL league at Bramcote Park featuring the infamous Bramcote hills.

In this senior league the club had five of its talented Juniors put in superb performances with Jacob Nugent fourth, Ed Sankey seventh, Will Sankey 22nd, Oliver Adams 58th and, in the ladies, Sophie Toyn ninth.