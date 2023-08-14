The race over a flat 5 miles was favourable for fast times after a heavy down pour earlier in the day.

For only the second time in the long history of the league the Mansfield women tasted glory after a season of consistent performances.

Going into the race with a slender lead over the host club a superb team performance saw the team win both on the night and take the title for the first time since 2007.

Hannah Robinson - clear winner at Holme Pierrepont.

Hannah Robinson spearheaded the team and in her only race in the league this season came away with a clear victory out of the 153 finishers, Grace Manson who has fronted the team for the other three races came 13th, Molly Johnson 14th and Hannah Jones 19th to complete the scoring team.

The Ladies Masters team went into the fixture in third place and one final strong performance saw them move up a place to finish with team silver.

Kirsty Huntington came in 17th, Claire Watson 24th, Helen Pritchett 40th and Laura Gapski 46th completed the scoring four.

In a welcome return to racing Paige Roadley showed encouraging signs as she placed 32nd, Bev Armstrong 57th, Sarah Bradbury 80th, Claire Croll 100th, Sian Thornton 112th, Karen Kowalski 113th, Gemma Bacon 114th, Daisy Allsop 115th, Sue Lomas 131st and Tina Copcutt 150th.

Grace confirmed her terrific season by winning the U20 County Championship and Kirstie was rewarded with an individual silver in the master 35 age group.

The senior men went into the final race in a commanding position with a clear lead and such is the strength in depth the B team were in the bronze medal position.

Another superb team performance saw the men retain the County title they had won the previous year with the B team taking the podium as well as they took the bronze medals.

Out of a field of 270 men track star Alex Hampson came to support the team and with a well judged race came away with victory on the night, with Jake Greenhalgh placing eighth, Jordan Boam 12th, Brad Caress 15th and Tom Rutherford 28th completing the senior team, with Drew Hurst 30th, James Mee 34th, Richie Talbot 45th, Martin Fickling 46th and Jamie Macintyre 58th completing the scoring B team.

The masters team took silver for the season, placing third on the night with Dan Nugent leading the team home in fourth followed by Kris Watson seventh, Dave Cass 21st, Adam Wright 35th and Paul Whittingham 39th.

Jack Cooke is showing a return to form placed 59th, Rob Kendrick 67th, Fraser Bain 73rd, Andy Walker 76th, Wayne Lowe 85th, Andy Boulton 99th, Dave Savage 100th, Louis James 101st, Steve Little 125th, Joe Troman 135th, Paul Castledine 144th, Steve Marlow 146th, Neil Halstead 168th, Andy Wetherill 184th, Mark Burr 202nd, Pete Weldon 211th, Geoff Voce 222nd and Pete Copcutt 241st.