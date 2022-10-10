Held at Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield the men raced over six legs of 5.85K and the ladies four legs of 4.33K.

In a high quality field, the Mansfield ladies performed admirably, laying down a benchmark for the future as they placed 58th team in a total running time of 1.14.20.

Leading Mansfield out Paige Roadley ran a solid first leg recording 18.24 bringing the team home in 69th place.

Mansfield Harriers ladies at the Road Relays.

Racing on second leg Sophie Toyn had a strong run to bring the team up five places as she recorded 17.50. Sophie has come through the clubs junior ranks and is now racing in her first year of senior competition.

Making her club debut, Becca Peach put in a strong third leg recording 17.21 to move the club up a further eight places.

Sarah Bradbury took over for the final leg and, in spite of being doubtful all week due to a knee injury, she put in a stellar run to record 20.45 to bring the team home.

The men placed 42nd overall, which comfortably beats the previous best placing of 54th, and recorded the fastest time they have ever done for the final as they finished in 1.53.19.

This was testament to the magnificent work from team manager Steve Davies and captain Kris Watson as they work tirelessly to get strong teams out.

Kris went out on the notoriously fast first leg, running strongly to bring the team back in 18.16 for 45th place, handing on to Alex Hampson, who recorded a time of 18.10 to bring the team back in 41st.

Dan Nugent took over on leg three, recording 19.18 to bring the team back in 44th. Club debutant Chris Kilburn ran a solid leg four as he recorded 19.30 to remain in 44th. Jordan Boam has had a rough week with illness but showed fantastic club spirit, recorded 19.37 as the team placed 47th after leg five.

On the anchor leg, Dan Bagley, who the week before had a phenomenal run at London and showed no after effects, recording 18.28 to bring the team up five places.

