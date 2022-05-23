After a string of terrific performances, the team came away with over 50 county medals including 30 gold and two championship bests.

The club had great success in the senior and masters age groups with the two championship best performances coming in the masters age groups as Martin White took the spoils in the 100 and Rachel Wilcockson the hammer.

Also, in the masters gold went to Donna Aplin in the 100, Bev Armstrong 400, Helen Pritchett Shot, Stef Wilcockson 100 with silver for the 4 x 100 women and Aaron Aplin in the 100.

Maya Bonser and Scarlett Jane were among the medals haul.

In the senior events Paul Wright was commanding over the 800/1500 middle distance double with Dale Jacob taking wins in the 100 and 200, Steff Wilcockson won the 400 Hurdles, Paige Roadley took silver in the 800, Donna Aplin bronze at 200 and Steve Davies placed fifth in the 5000m.

Scarlett Jane had an impressive weekend taking wins in the 100, 200 and silver at Long Jump in the U3 girls age group.

In the same age group Florence Kenny took gold in Javelin and silver over 8000, fourth at 200, Sophie Peet took bronze in 70 Hurdles, placed fourth and seventh in Long Jump and 200m respectively, with Maya Bonser taking bronze at Long Jump, fifth and sixth in the 100 and 200m.

Maisy Slack narrowly missed a medal with a fourth place 1500 and sixth 800 as did Olivia Frith, who was fourth in the Long Jump.

The U11s championship consisted of a quad kids competition where scores are allocated for your performance over 75m, 600m, Long Jump and Howler Javelin.

In the boys event Mihnea Radu took bronze with Evan Williams fourth and for the girls Edee Gascoyne took the silver and Jessica Aplin placed fifth.

Serenity Joynt had a terrific weekend taking gold at U17 Shot and Discus and a bronze in Javelin, Amelia Brown just missed a podium finish, placing fourth in both 100 and 300 with Jemima Waller fifth at 300m.

One of the busiest athletes over the weekend was Amelia Arbon in the U15 age group who took silver in the 1500 and Triple Jump also competing at 200, 800, Long Jump and Shot.

Ava Casterton took bronze in the long jump and competed over 200m.

Completing the age group, Katie Biggs and Emma Nowak raced over 100. Sophie Toyn took gold in the Derbyshire U20 3000m and placed fifth over 1500m.

The club saw remarkable success in the U17 and U20 men age groups.

Rhys Elias was very impressive taking the gold in both 100 and 200 with Matt Young taking silver in both events, another silver in the 400, and gold in Javelin.

The club also had impressive wins in the 800 for Johar Ali, 400 for Carter Giddy, Triple Jump for Brandon Lee and the 4 x 100 metres relay.

Josh Yanney took gold in the U20 200 and silver over the shorter sprint with Oliver Salmon taking Gold in the Triple Jump and bronze over 100m.

Harry Woodcock showed great maturity to win the U13 800 and 1500m, and after a great focus on the Javelin, Mansfield had four athletes compete in the event with Rhys Aplin taking bronze, Xander Arbon fourth, Jacob Barron sixth and Ashton Lau ninth.

Billy Casterton took a silver in Long Jump, bronze in the 200 and was fifth in the 100.

Rhys Aplin also took a silver in the 200 and placed fouth at 100m.

Ashton Lau also made the final of the 200 and Long Jump with Jacob Barren sixth in the Long Jump.

Oliver Salmon had a successful weekend in the U15 age group taking golds in Triple Jump and 80m Hurdles, silver in the Long Jump and Bronze in the 100m.