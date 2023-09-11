Watch more videos on Shots!

Rachel Wilcockson has been impressive in the Hammer all season and launched the implement out to 57.61 metres in the W35 competition to take the gold medal with her throw being in excess of 20 metres further than her nearest competitor in what was the final national championship of the track season

Not to be outdone, husband Stef came away in the M35 110 Hurdles with a gold, dipping on the line to win in 15.91 and going on the next day to also take a silver in the 400 Hurdles with 59.04.

Paul Wright put in a dominant front running performance to take gold in the M35 800m with a seasons best time of 1.56.60.

British title-winning couple Stef and Rachel Wilcockson.

Drama in the M60 Long Jump saw Chris Ashmore in third place going into his final jump which was the last of the competition and he managed to dramatically leap out to 4.83m to snatch the victory.

Following that, Ashmore also took bronze in the M60 Triple Jump leaping to 9.15 metres.

In his first season of age group competition Joe Lightfoot took silver in the M35 Triple Jump, leaping to 11.92 m with sprints coach Martin White taking a surprise bronze in the M50 200 recording 25.36 after placing sixth over 100 in 12.44.

Gary Towle has gone from strength to strength this year in the Javelin and was rewarded with a bronze in the M50 event after throwing a personal best of 37.70m.

Dan Wheat recorded a personal best of 4.28.03 for fifth in the M40 1500 with evergreen Des Gibbons finishing in 5.40.11 to place eighth over the same distance in the M65 race.

Completing the team Donna Aplin, who was close to a medal in the W35 100, placing fourth in 14.64.

On the roads Mansfield athletes put in some terrific performances at the Wilne 10K, a two lap flat course around the roads of Church Wilne.

Brad Caress has been on fire in recent months and continues to show great form recording a new personal best of 33.40.

M55 Jonny Lowe recorded a terrific age group time of 38.02 and Wayne Lowe dipped under 40 minutes with 39.42.

Hannah Jones recorded a new personal best of 43.55 and Paul Castledine showed indications of a welcome return to form with 44.06.

Emma Mason recorded a personal best of 52.53, Jo Horan 55.52, and Sian Thornton used the race as final preparation for the Great North Run, recording a personal best of 57.14.

Mansfield Harriers is a thriving running and athletics club catering for all standards from age nine and over.

They have competition opportunities for all athletics genres including track & field, road running, cross country, fell running and multi-terrain and welcome seasoned athletes and beginners.