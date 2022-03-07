Mansfield Harriers keep up good run of performances at British Masters Indoor Championship

Paul Wright won his first age group British Championship, winning the 800 metres on Saturday and going on to take a silver in the 1500 metres the next day.

In the sprints two of Mansfield’s coaches Matin White and Stef Wilcockson put in great performances both narrowly missing out on medals. Wilcockson was 4th in the 60 metre Hurdles missing a medal by 0.02 of a second and placed 6th in the 400 metres with White placing 5th in his preferred 60 metres and 5th in the 200 metres.

A small group of Mansfield Harriers travelled to the iconic Parliament Hill in London for the National Cross Country Championships last weekend.

Under 13 boy Eddie Lowe was unfortunate to fall at the start but undeterred he worked through the for 32nd a superb run in a high quality field.

In the Under 13 girls Lily Mason also secured a top 100 placing 81st, Amelia Arbon 180th and Florence Kenney 310th.

Eddie Holden had a superb run for 59th in the Under 15 boys, having taken a heavy fall with about 800 metres to go, showing great character he got straight back up and ran hard all the way to the finish.