Mansfield Harriers just miss out on national medal on very busy weekend

Mansfield Harriers were busy last weekend with athletes competing at the British Masters Road Relays at Mallory Park, the Heanor Pudding 10K, Derby 10 mile and the Clowne Half Marathon with impressive club performances at every event, writes Richard Massey.

The Masters Road relays moved this year to a new venue at Mallory Park and had competition for both male and female athletes starting at 35 and moving up in 10 year age groups.

Although the surface was seen as very quick the very strong wind made for fast times being at a premium on the circuit that measured a fraction over three miles.

The age group 35 men put in a strong team performance throughout to place fifth, always close to the national medals.

Dan Wheat in action at the British Masters Relays.

Kristian Watson went out first and in his final race before tackling the Valencia Marathon put in a superb leg to bring the team home in second, recording 15.11.

Dan Wheat consolidated on leg two with 16.16 and a stunning run on leg three from Paul Wright saw him pull through the field, recording 15.00.

Matt Bottomore ran strongly on leg four recording 17.16, with a solid 16.09 clocking on leg five from Dan Nugent and a rapid 15.25 from Jan Bailey on the anchor leg as he chased the teams in third and fourth.

The ladies 65 team also came an impressive fifth with Barbara Stevens making her debut for the club and showing what an asset she will be going forward, bringing the team home in second on leg one in 22.32 a time that earned her the silver medal for the second fastest individual time of the day.

Carol Fickling recorded 28.37 on the second leg with Tina Copcutt recording 31.36 on the final leg. The men 45 also put in a top 10 finish, placing an excellent seventh with Dave Cass recording 16.37, Ben McClemens 18.22, Paul Whittingham 17.48 and Jamie Macintyre 17.59.

A strong men's 55 team placed 12th through Conrad Watson 19.40, Geoff Bottomore 19.16 and, with a welcome return to racing, Andy Wetherill 21.05 with the second 55 team finishing 16th through Mark Burr 22.24, Pete Weldon 23.10 and Steve Davies 26.15.

A big club turnout at the Derby 10 mile which started and finished outside Pride Park and had a challenging patch between mile seven and nine saw numerous personal bests and impressive performances.

First club member home was Brad Caress placing 16th in 55.21, with Richie Talbot 29th 56.47 and George Holden 59.22 for 59th all recording new best times.

Jonny Lowe was 87th with an exceptional time of 62.22, Mark Connell placed 89th in 62.33 and Drew Hurst, using the race as final preparation for the Valencia Marathon tempo, ran at race pace to record 63.17 for 99th.

Fraser Bain is another racing the Marathon at Valencia and goes into the race in the best possible shape recording a personal best of 63.27 for 106th.

Making a welcome return from injury Rob Kendrick placed 137th in 65.03, Wayne Lowe 193rd 69.18, Greg Holden 240th 71.04, Neil Halstead 343rd 75.20, Paul Castledine 416th 78.06, Phil Beardsley 510th 80.49 and Jo Horan 891st with 90.45.

Racing at Heanor Adam Wright ran strongly for fifth place on a challenging course recording 37.11 with the impressive Carolyn Hay finishing fourth lady and first Master 45 with 41.48.

Tim Richardson recorded 66.57 for 578th and, in her first race, Gracie Clifton finished in 68.15 for 591st.

The Clowne Half Marathon is a popular local race with some challenging hills within the second half of the race.

Neil Kennedy continues his terrific run of form completing the 13.1 mile in 83.18 for 13th place with Nic Hubbard 12 minutes faster than last year as she finished in 1.50.12 for 230th.

Abigail Robison placed 260th in 1.52.35 and Sandra Baguley also dipped under the 2 hour mark with 1.57.46 for 343rd.

Shaun Arrowsmith was next Mansfield athlete to finish placing 471st in 2.07.18, Pete Copcutt 478th 2.08.00 and Rebecca Pilmore 510th with a time of 2.10.02.