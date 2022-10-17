The club's juniors were outstanding, including three individual wins, and the men put in a solid team performance that gives them a chance of being in the mix at the end of season team awards.

The club had four U13 girls compete with Lily Mason starting her season as she finished last, running away from a very strong field to take the win.

Charley Whysall had a superb race, taking some noticeable scalps as she placed fourth, with strong runs from Isla Jones in 21st and Leila Shaw 26th.

The debut-making Holden family.

Maisie Adams was the sole runner in the U11 girls, having a great run to place 11th.

In the U17 age group Grace Manson showed signs of a very promising winter as she placed sixth with Martha Yanney 20th.

Jacob Nugent put in a dominant front running performance to comfortably win the U15 boys race with Finlay Strawther coming home in 24th place.

Jake Greenhalgh put in a superb tactical run as he placed second after the first lap.

A solid second lap saw him joint first and piling on the pressure on the last lap he ran away from his rival from Derby to take the win.

Ed Sankey continued his run of quality races as he placed fourth with Will Sankey finishing 17th.

Oliver McClemens had his best run to date as he placed eighth in the U13 boys and Henry Walker ran strongly for 18th in the U11 boys event.

A large turnout of senior men saw impressive placings as the club closed a very strong team.

Alex Hampson and Dan Bagley both finished in the top 10 in a massive field running very powerful second halves of the four lap 10K race as they placed fifth and seventh.

Chris Kilburn was another with a good second half to the race as he finished 21st, Jordan Boam placed 27th and completing the scoring team Richie Talbot had his best run ever for the club over cross country as he placed 45th.

The three Holden family members all made cross country debuts for the club with George 86th, Richard 147th and Greg 161st.

Matt Bottomore had a good run for 75th, Chris Monk placed 117th, Ben Mcclemens 126th, Andy Walker 135th, Stuart Whysall 140th, and making a welcome return to club racing Craig Linacre was 169th and Terry Ashmore 191st.

Paige Roadley continues on from her superb summer form as she was first Mansfield senior lady back placing 34th in the very large field with Sophie Toyn making her debut in senior cross country just behind in 41st position.

Bev Armstrong looked good to place 67th and making her debut for the club at cross country Jo Moran came home 129th.

The race combined with an England masters selection race and Maddy Collinge and Conrad Watson both ran well in the senior races but were sent through the masters finish which meant them not getting a finishing place in the North Midlands event.

On the roads, Fraser Bain and Neil Halstead travelled to York to compete in the Yorkshire Marathon with Fraser recording a new personal best of 3.23.52 and Neil 4.39.14, with Maddy Collinge racing the Stilton Stumble 10K recording a time of 61.34 also winning the masters 70 age group.

Several Harriers raced at the Thoresby Leak Kick event with Tim Richardson making a return to running after suffering a major lay off due to injury as he recorded 39.45 over 5K.

In the 10K event Jo Horan recorded 62.41, Sue Lomas 63.34, Michelle Simpkin 64.36, and Tina Copcutt 71.58. Scott Barkston raced at the Chesterfield Redbrik Foundation 10K where he smashed his personal best recording 50.05 and will be looking to run sub 50 very soon.