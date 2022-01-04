Harriers' U13 girls, from left: Lily Mason, Freya Martin,Grace Sinclair, Florence Kenny, Maisy Slack and Amelia Arbon.

Mansfield came away with a third team win out of the four fixtures after seeing strong performances in all six age groups take the win with 144 points, Rushcliffe second on 171 and Notts AC a close third with 177 points.

With the last fixture on home soil Mansfield will go into the race with a 116 point lead knowing a good turnout should confirm the team retain the title, and with four of the six teams in with a chance of taking the age group titles and individual medals possible across the age categories.

The best turn out at the event was in the U13 girls where, after a fierce battle with a Notts AC rival, Lily Mason pulled away in the last 400 metres to take the win with Maisy Slack continuing her recent run of form to place fourth and Amelia Arbon fifth to complete the scoring team.

Close behind Florence Kenny had a strong run for ninth followed by Libby Cooper in 14th, Olivia Shaw 15th, Grace Sinclair 20th, Freya Martin 22nd and Martha Walker 26th.

The team won on the day and have a commanding lead overall with Lily in an unassailable lead in the seasons individual event and Maisy and Amelia fourth and fifth and who will both be chasing a medal in the last race.

The result of the day came in the U15 boys who totally dominated the race with four out of the first five.

A fantastic exhibition of front running saw Jacob Nugent win on the day with Ed Sankey second, Eddie Holden third and Will Sankey fifth. The team won comfortably and are also in a commanding position overall with Ed leading individually with the one race to go, also Eddie (second) and Will (fourth) also hoping for medals.

Charley Whysall led the U11 girls in with another fantastic run to place third with Isla Jones close behind in sixth, Myannie Westwood eighth, Charlotte Marshall 13th and Edee Gascoyne 16th.

The team won on the day and are neck and neck with Newark for the age group award. Charley’s great winter leaves her in second place with one fixture to go.

The U15 girls placed second on the day and remain in first overall in a close battle with Retford.

Zoe Spencer continued her superb winter, placing fourth with Ella Kennedy sixth, Freya Longmead ninth and Megan Fryer 17th.

Although not racing at Worksop, Isabel Westwood leads the individual championship as it is a best four from five races and with Zoe close to an individual medal as she currently places fourth.

The U13 boys only had two Mansfield competitors with Dan Adams fourth and Oliver Buglass 20th.

Dan continues to race well through the series and is currently third individually with the team sixth on the day and second overall. Mihnea Radu continues his promising debut season in the U11 boys placing ninth with Owen Pilmore 16th, William Sinclair 18th and Zander Arbon 21st.