The shone at the Midland Road 5K Championships at Sutton Park at Sutton Coldfield, the English Schools at Hop Farm in Kent and the National Primary Schools Plus year 7 championships at Market Harborough.

The Mansfield Under 15 boys are now Midland 5K road team champions with Jacob Nugent taking the silver, Ed Sankey bronze and Eddie Holden 5th who combined to take the team win. The event saw bad luck for Will Sankey who fell at the start but picked himself up for 28th place.

Sophie Toyn had her best run of the winter placing 4th in the Under 17 girls race, losing out on a sprint finish for the bronze medal. Jake Greenhalgh ran a strong race on the challenging course to place 5th in the Under 17 race, recording 16.17 for the 5K.

Jacob Nugent with his medals from the Midland 5K races.

In the under 13 age group Amelia Arbon was unfortunate that the lead bike went wrong resulting in a much shorter course than advertised, still full of running at the end Amelia placed 7th recording a time of 15.43.

The week before, Mansfield had eleven athletes represent the county at the English Schools at Hop Farm. Racing against the best in England, the junior boys were outstanding with Eddie Holden 16th, Jude Ryan showing a great return to form to place 29th and bottom of the age group Eddie Lowe 74th. Tragedy struck for Jacob Nugent who was tripped early in the race and ended up in first aid. Jake Greenhalgh also had his run of the winter to place a superb 25th in the inter boys

In the Junior girls race both girls ran strongly and scored for the County team, with Amelia Arbon 273rd and Izzy Westwood 317th. Ruby Milnes was another who had her best race of the winter also scoring for the team placing 251st. Olivia Barrett was third County runner home in the senior girls race placing 262nd with Amelia Corke and Sophie Toyn having great runs for Derbyshire placing 108th and 214th.

The club had some quality performances at Market Harborough as the next wave of Mansfield youngsters showed the club has serious talent in the younger age groups. Lily Mason finished her terrific cross country season with a superb 9th place in the year 7 race with Maisy Slack 64th and Florence Kenny 91st. Charley Whysall finished 9th in the year 6 race and Maisie Adams 115th in the year 5 race.