Mansfield Harriers' Jacob Nugent powers to the North Midlands Cross Country League title

His superb league campaign did not go unnoticed as he also won the award for the best male athlete across the age groups for the season. Finlay Strawther also competed in the age group placing 24th.

Volunteers were out in the early morning rain to get the muddy and challenging parkland course ready and stayed long after the last race to ensure the event went smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield had good numbers racing with athletes putting in terrific runs across the age groups.

Jacon Nugent on his way to the North Midlands crown.

In the U11s Mansfield had a good number of promising athletes compete with Evie Clifton confirming recent good form as she placed third with Catherine Rivas 11th, Esme Evans 12th, Caitlyn Marshall 13th and Maisie Lowe 17th.

Will McClemens was the only U11 boy competing, he also is getting fitter faster and stronger with every race, placing 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's U13 girls have raced in big numbers all winter and this race was no exception with a magnificent seven in the race with Charley Whysall fifth at Mansfield and a terrific second overall in the series.

Strong packing saw Maisie Slack ninth, Olivia Shaw 11th, Isla Jones 17th and 9th in the series, Leila Shaw 21st, Charlotte Marshall 28th, and Martha Walker 31st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Mason was leading the series with this race to go but unfortunately a serious illness meant she was unable to run.

Amelia Arbon had her best run of the winter in the U15 girls race to finish sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U13 boys saw the fast-improving Oliver McClemens place eigthth on the day and fifth in the series in a fantastic first season for him.

Ed Sankey has had a terrific winter and will look to go again at the top of the U17 age group next year, placing third on the day and third for the series with twin William placing eighth and sixth in the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the senior ladies race a fantastic run from Amelia Corke saw her place 20th and second for the series in the U20 age group, closely followed by Sophie Toyn who was 26th and took third in the same age group.

Kirsty Huntington finished 29th, Alice Mortiboy 32nd, Paige Roadley 44th, Bev Armstrong 57th and Claire Croll 66th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team placed fifth at Mansfield and sixth for the series, which is the best result they have had for several years as the team is starting to show significant improvement.

The Mansfield men also had a superb series and the best for many years, finishing fourth in a very close team battle throughout with the masters placing third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Hampson has been the front runner all season, placing fourth and second in the series.

A fantastic turnout saw Jordan Boam next in 17th followed by Paul Wright 24th, Dan Nugent 32nd, Richie Talbot 33rd, Chris Kilburn 52nd, Drew Hurst 60th, Ben McClemens 83rd, Dave Savage 84th, Neil Kennedy 100th, Rich Holden 102nd, George Holden 107th, Andy Walker 114th, Conrad Watson 115th, Chris Monk 116th and Fraser Bain 125th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their first season of Cross Country racing Ben McClemens and Richard Holden both put in a superb series to place second in the M45 and M55 age group respectively.

Four Mansfield athletes travelled to York to compete in the Brass Monkey Half Marathon, an event which is also used by England Athletics to select Masters athletic teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placing fourth overall and second in the M35 age group in a rapid 68.32 will be enough to earn Kristian Watson an England vest for the distance at the Chester Half Marathon later in the year.

Matt Bottomore put in a great race to record 1.21.03 with Gary Berzins close behind in 1.23.45.

Advertisement Hide Ad