Mansfield Harriers continue to be active on the roads with a string of terrific performances at Valencia, Telford, Bolsover and Keyworth.

Paige Roadley and Alex Hampson were in good form for the Mansfield Harriers.

The Valencia marathon has a reputation of being one of the best and fastest courses in the world and three Mansfield athletes competed with thousands of like minded competitors.

Kristian Watson, Drew Hurst and Fraser Bain all went with specific targets and have put in a major block of training with the aim of achieving the challenging personal goals that they have set themselves.

All three ran the race to perfection coming away with massive new personal best times and achieving the targets that they had set. Kristian recorded 2.25.27, Drew raced to a time of 2.58.49 to obliterate his target time of 3.15.

The fantastic performances continued at the Telford 10K, an event that also doubled up for the England Athletics 10K Championship. After a superb block of training and dominating the North Midlands Cross Country League this year Alex Hampson went into the race in the shape of his life.

Mixing with the best in the country he recorded sub 30 for the distance for the first time with 29.53. Jan Bailey recorded 32.44 closely followed by Brad Caress who recorded a new best or 32.58 which is his first sub 33 time for the distance. Dan Wheat recorded a new best of 33.49, Jordan Boam 34.15, Dave Savage a new best of 36.38 and Matt Bottomore 36.58.

Two Mansfield ladies also competed at the event with both Paige Roadley and Hannah Jones going into the race on the back of a great training block and recent strong races. Both did not disappoint with Paige recording a new best by over a minute with 40.38 and Hannah a 24 second new best time of 42.09.

On the same day athletes competed at the Bolsover 10K with Wayne Lowe first dipping under 40 minutes recording 39.58, Greg Holden 42.14, Paul Castledine 45.21, showing a welcome return to form Gemma Bacon 53.28 and in her first race in Mansfield colours Lilly Adkins 56.04.