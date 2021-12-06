Mansfield Harriers' winning Clowne half team, left to right, Adam Wright, Kristian Watson and Jack Cooke.

The club came away with two individual wins, two team wins and a string of great individual performances.

Racing at the Clowne Half Marathon,Kristian Watson continued his recent run of great form leading from gun to tape to win in an impressive time of 70.05.

Watson ended up winning by close to six minutes and combined to win the team event with with Adam Wright, seventh 81.30, and Jack Cooke, 12th 84.49, who recorded a four minute personal best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Kennedy had a strong run to place 28th in 88.55, Shaun Middleton placed 332nd with 1.58.40 and Sue Lomas placed 568th with a time of 2.25.36.

Another individual winner was Dan Nugent who took the win at the Edwinstowe 10K, recording 34.14, and he also took the team win along with Fraser Bain 46th 46.20 and Jason Taylor 47th 46.27.

Neil Halstead crossed the line in 69th with 48.26 followed by Sam Blease. 183rd 58.26, Tim Richardson. 212th 60.35, Pete Copcutt. 231st 63.11 and Tina Copcutt. 337th 80.47.

Arguably the run of the day came at the Derby Half Marathon where club stalwart Jordan Boam had the race of his life to place 14th in a superb 75,17 a massive six minute personal best.

For good measure Boam also went through 10K in a new best time and will be looking forward to making a big step up at that distance soon. Andy Longmead placed 607th in 1.48.50 and Natasha Carver 676th in 1.50.38.

The two Mansfield athletes racing at the Doncaster 10K both performed fantastically, getting close to personal best times.