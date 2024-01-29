Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up against the best the region has to offer, Harriers' first race out was the U13 girls with Evie Clifton and Isla Millns representing the club.

Evie and Isla have worked hard all winter and shown consistent improvement throughout with both putting in terrific performances and earning top 10 places as Evie placed sixth and Isla eighth.

Teddy Macintyre continued his amazing recent form in the U13 boys race, always in the leading group he had a career best race to also place eighth. Great team support saw Mihnea Radu 46th, Oliwier Macutkiewicz 47th and Will McClemens 55th as the team came close to a medal placing fifth.

Evie Clifton and Isla Millns at Leamington.

Maisy Slack continued her fine winter with 20th in the U15 girls race with Lily Mason showing a welcome return to form close behind in 22nd and Amelia Arbon, who showed great courage to pick herself up after a nasty fall, in 41st. The lone U15 boy was Oliver McClemens, who came in 55th.

Ed Sankey confirmed his strong winter with a great run in the U17 boys race, placing ninth, backed up by quality races from Jude Ryan in 17th and Reece Carver 32nd.

Grace Manson is another who has seen significant improvement this winter, finishing eighth in the U20 race with Sophie Toyn 23rd and Amelia Corke 25th as the team placed fifth.

In the U20 men's race, a strong run from Jake Greenhalgh saw him place sixth.

For the first time in many years the club put out a competitive senior men's team who put in a strong performance to end up sixth team.

Alex Hampson has had a niggle that has interrupted his training but roared back to place 14th out of close to 300 finishers with Chris Patterson 32nd, Jordan Boam 71st, Dan Nugent 73rd, Brad Caress 91st, Joe Henstock 101st and Dave Savage 102nd.

Libby Coleman was having a phenomenal run in the senior women's race, lying in the bronze medal position with a mile to go when a medical condition forced her to drop out. The ever-improving Paige Roadley came in a superb 36th, Cristina Dinescu 65th and Hannah Jones 90th.

After three thrilling races, Mansfield Harriers had three athletes come away with podium positions at the British Masters Indoor 3000m Championship at Sheffield EIS on Sunday.

Paul Wright had a superb race in the Masters 35 race and in a thrilling last lap shoot out came away with gold in a superb time of 8.38.

Dan Wheat has recently returned from illness and equalled his personal best time, recording 9.38 to take silver in the Masters 40 race.

Des Gibbons continues to compete to a very high standard as he came away with bronze in the Masters 65 race with a time of 12.45.

The latest fixture in the Nottinghamshire Sportshall League had Mansfield take a small in numbers but high in quality team to the fixture.

In the U11 girls age group Katelyn Marshall continues to produce impressive results as she placed first in the Vertical High Jump, third Standing Long Jump and One Lap, fourth Standing Triple Jump and fifth Two Lap run.

Esme Evans placed fourth in the High Stepper and guested in the One Lap, Two Lap and Standing Triple Jump.

The only boy competing was U11 Keegan Cranson, who competed admirably, placing third in the High Stepper, fifth Speed Bounce, sixth Two Lap and seventh in the One Lap race.

The U13 girls were superb, winning every event and are clear leaders in the age group.

Sophie Peet broke the league record for the Ball Shot Push with 8.75m, also winning both the Standing Long and Triple Jump and guesting in the One Lap.

Charlotte Marshall won the One and Four Lap and guested in the Standing Long Jump.

Poppy Parkin and Annabel Burman guested in the One Lap, Standing Long and Triple Jumps with the four taking the Relay.

Seren Jones guest raced the One Lap Standing Triple and Vertical High Jump.

In the U15 girls age group both Amelia Arbon and Freya Martin put in big performances to score well for the team.

Freya placed second in the Two Lap, Ball Shot Push, Standing Triple Jump and third in the Vertical High Jump.