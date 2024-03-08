Mansfield Harriers impress at Trafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading the way for the club was Lewis Boswell who after a string of terrific races over cross country transferred the form onto the roads and recorded a massive personal best time of 32.24 closely followed by the fast improving Brad Caress who recorded a new best of 32.37 and Jan Bailey who is returning from illness and injury but still managed a seasons best of 32.29. Completing the men Dan Wheat recorded a fantastic time of 33.19 as he knocked close to 30 seconds from his best time.

Paige Roadley exceeded all her expectations as she went sub 40 for the first time over the distance. Running just inside 20 minutes for the first 5K a negative split had her crossing the finish line in a personal best of 39.26. After a great block of training Lilly Adkins put in a great shift as she knocked 4 minutes from her personal best as she recorded 52.17.

Dave Savage is another who has put in a substantial block of training and he travelled to race the Cambridge Half Marathon hoping to take his personal best from 84 minutes to close to 80. Surpassing all his expectations he put in one of his best races to date as he came home in a superb time of 78.27.

