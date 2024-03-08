Mansfield Harriers impress at Trafford 10k
Leading the way for the club was Lewis Boswell who after a string of terrific races over cross country transferred the form onto the roads and recorded a massive personal best time of 32.24 closely followed by the fast improving Brad Caress who recorded a new best of 32.37 and Jan Bailey who is returning from illness and injury but still managed a seasons best of 32.29. Completing the men Dan Wheat recorded a fantastic time of 33.19 as he knocked close to 30 seconds from his best time.
Paige Roadley exceeded all her expectations as she went sub 40 for the first time over the distance. Running just inside 20 minutes for the first 5K a negative split had her crossing the finish line in a personal best of 39.26. After a great block of training Lilly Adkins put in a great shift as she knocked 4 minutes from her personal best as she recorded 52.17.
Dave Savage is another who has put in a substantial block of training and he travelled to race the Cambridge Half Marathon hoping to take his personal best from 84 minutes to close to 80. Surpassing all his expectations he put in one of his best races to date as he came home in a superb time of 78.27.
The final race in this seasons Derby Runner BDL Cross Country League was held at Pewit Golf Club Ilkeston. As most BDL venues the course was challenging with the small Mansfield team performing strongly. First athletes back were juniors Reece Carver in 14th and Charlie Taylor 17th with both taking league honours by taking 1st and 2nd in the Junior age group for the series. Wayne Lowe was next home placing 38th with Geoff Bottomore 42nd, Jason Taylor 55th and Shaun Arrowsmith 81st. Holly Colton was first Mansfield lady to finish in 25th closely followed by Natasha Carver in 30th. Geoff also took season honours by placing 3rd in the Masters 60 age group.