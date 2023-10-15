Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event this year was given added quality with it being the England Masters selection race for the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Glasgow on the 11th November.

Making a welcome return to racing for Mansfield Libby Coleman put in an impressive performance in the senior race taking the win after a sustained effort on the last lap with impressive performances from Under 20 Grace Manson who placed 14th and Paige Roadley 29th to complete the team, with arguably the best performance for many years by a Mansfield senior team in this league.

Great packing saw another Under 20 Sophie Toyn 32nd, Alice Mortiboy 44th and Hannah Jones 47th. The masters women had Kirsty Huntington 37th, Cristina Dinescu 40th, Helen Pritchett 60th, Amanda Hardy 67th, Bev Armstrong 79th and Sharon Armitage 94th.

Although waiting for the official team results it would appear that the senior men won the team competition after terrific team packing. Alex Hampson ran superbly for 3rd place closely followed by Paul Wright 4th Jan Bailey 5th, Under 20 Jake Greenhalgh 11th, and making his club debut Chris Patterson 16th with Paul and Jan doing enough to earn England selection subject to official confirmation. Fantastic running then had Ben Burnham 16th, Lewis Boswell 25th, Brad Caress 51st, Richie Talbot 53rd, Ben Hampson 76th, George Holden 88th and Michael Fox 165th. In the masters race Dan Wheat had a superb run for 28th with Dave Cass 40th and Paul Whittingham 75th completing the team closely followed by Wayne Lowe 80th, Conrad Watson 123rd, Andy Wetherill 197th and Dave Carver 203rd.

Great runs across the age groups gives the club great promise for the future with good numbers in most races. In the Under 11 age groups Catherine Rivas placed 5th and Esme Evans 8th in the girls and Jack Whysall 14th in the boys.

Charley Whysall had a strong run for 2nd in the Under 13 girls closely followed by Isla Millns in 6th with Teddy Macintyre 7th, Will Mcclemens 25th and Mihnea Radu 28th in the boys.

A strong group of Under 15 girls had Olivia Shaw first back in 5th, Maisy Slack 6th, Emily Pares 10th, Amelia Arbon 15th and Martha Walker 24th. Jack Pares was first Under 15 boy in 13th with Oliver Mcclemens 17th and Oliver Buglass 22nd.