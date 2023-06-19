Leading the way, Paul Wright look terrific in both the M35 800 and 1500 and like a clipper in full sail won both events comfortably in very impressive times of 1.57.26 and 4.15.72 with the 800 time beating the Championship Best Performance by close to four seconds.

Not to be outdone, Steff Wilcockson raced to double gold in the M35 110 Hurdles (16.55 and 400 Hurdles 60.41.

Rachel Wilcockson was impressive taking gold in the W35 Hammer in 50.44m and Martin White took the gold in the M50 100 after a desperate lunge to the line with 12.50, then taking silver in the 200 with 25.13.

Masters glory - back left to right Stef Wilcockson, Paul Wright and Martin White. Front: Rachel Wilcockson.

Continuing his welcome return to athletics Chris Ashmore won gold in the M60 Long Jump with 4.53 metres and Conrad Watson earned silver in the M55 1500 with 5.14.

Competing in the second of the Youth Development League fixtures in searing heat at Burton’s Shobnall Stadium the Mansfield Harriers Juniors put in another impressive display to place fourth and almost guarantee competition at this higher level next season.

Great team spirit, and terrific support from the team manager and travelling officials were in evidence throughout the meeting.

The U13 girls were superb on both track and field with a string of excellent results with Sophie Peet scoring massive points for the club winning the 70 Hurdles, Long Jump and Shot.

Impressive displays in the middle distance events had Evie Clifton and Isla Millns comfortably win the 1200 and 800m respectively with Isla also scoring valuable points in the Shot and Javelin.

Maya Bonser won the High Jump and performed well in the non scoring 75m with Charlotte Marshall winning the B High Jump after impressive performances in the A string 75 (second) and 150m (third).

Edee Gascoyne took the win in the B string Long Jump after placing second in the B 75 and 150. An impressive 4 x 100 relay from Edee, Charlotte, Maya and Sophie gave the club another win.

The boys were short on numbers in both U15 and U13 age groups, however the competing athletes made up for this with a real team effort as several competed in unfamiliar events.

Evan Williams scored heavily in the A string events, placing second in the 75m, third 150 and Long Jump.

In his preferred event, Xander Arbon was second in the A string Javelin and fifth in both the 75m and High Jump.

Middle distance athletes Teddy Macintyre and Will McClemens took to the Shot to both place fifth with Teddy fourth in the A and Will second in the B 1200m.

The four athletes combined to place fourth in the 4 x 100.

In the U15 age group Charlie Taylor and Oliver Mcclemens were good in the 1500 with fourth A and second B respectively with Finlay Strawther fourth in the 800 A after finishing fifth in the A 300.

Rhys Aplin came sixth in both the A 100 and 200 with Rowan Tomsett fourth in the B sprints and sixth Long Jump.

The 4 x 300 metre relay team of Rhys, Charlie, Oliver and Rowan placed third.

Good numbers in the U15 girls age group saw a terrific performance across the range of events with Amelia Arbon impressive winning the B 800 then third in the A Javelin and fifth in the A Shot and in the A 800 Florence Kenney placed fourth.

Emma Nowak showed good speed in the sprints, coming third in the 100 A and fourth in the 200 A with debutant Nicole Parsons third in the 100 B race.

Libby Cooper showed great team spirit doing two new events for her, placing second in both the B Shot and Javelin.

Freya Martin was fifth in the B 200 and Long Jump with Darcy Knight sixth in the A and second in the A string High Jump.

Phoebe Butler won the B High Jump and raced the guest 800, Olivia Shaw was third in the A 1500 and Emily Pares raced the non-scoring 800.

