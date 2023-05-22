Kristian Watson was looking for a sharpener before his England debut over half marathon in Chester and came away with two convincing performances, taking gold over both 5000m on Saturday and 3000 the next day with the 3000 a new Championship best of 9.01.65, which knocked a massive nine seconds from the previous mark.

Lead sprint coach Martin White took the win in the Masters 100m, also taking a best performance with the third record earned by Rachel Wilcockson in the Hammer.

Rachel, who has recently returned to the sport, launched the Hammer out to a massive 57.85m, which ranks her No.1 in the UK in the masters age group, and also won the Shot in 8.60m.

Kristian Watson - double county champion and new record set.

Mansfield had tremendous success in the senior age groups with Stef Wilcockson taking gold in the 400 Hurdles, Masters 35 100, 400m and silver in the 200m.

Paul Wright was impressive in the middle distance races taking Gold in the 800, 1500 and third over 400.

Chris Ashmore took a gold in the M60 Long Jump and fourth in the Shot and Triple Jump with Dale Jacob rewarded with an impressive sprint double winning both the 100 and 200.

Jordan Boam and Lewis Boswell both ran well for silvers in the 5000 and 1500 respectively with Harvey Elias taking gold in the M50 Discus and Joe Lightfoot taking silver in the Triple Jump.

In a strong Javelin competition Gary Towle placed fourth, Des Gibbons just missed out on a podium place in the Masters 3000 as did Hywel Garrard in the 100, who also placed fourth.

To cap an impressive day for the men the 4 x 100 team also took gold.

In the U20 age group Josh Yanney put in superb performances over 100 and 200 to take double gold, also Johar Ali put in a good run over 800 to also take gold with Carter Giddy looking supreme as he won gold in the 400.

Oliver Salmon had a busy weekend winning gold in the Triple Jump and silver in the 100, 200 and Long Jump.

An impressive 4 x 100m saw the relay team also come away with a gold medal.

Impressive doubles from Paige Roadley in the 800, 1500 and Donna Aplin 100 and 200 saw them both come away as double county champions with Kirsty Huntington taking gold over 3000m.

Claire Watson earned a bronze in the 1500 as did Bev Armstrong in the 400 with Helen Pritchett just missing out, placing fourth in the 3000.

Sophie Toyn had an impressive championship as, competing in the Derbyshire event, she took gold in the 800, 1500, 3000 and Triple Jump in the U20 age group.

Serenity Joynt continues to shine in the field taking gold with massive throws in both the U17 Discus and Hammer.

In the same age group Ava Casterton took silver in the 300 Hurdles, bronze Long Jump and fourth in the 300m with Jemima Waller earning silver in the 300 and sixth in the 200.

Katie Biggs narrowly missed out on a medal with sixth over 100m.

The Mansfield U17 men were equally as impressive with Matt Young taking double gold in the Javelin and 100m, Tom Lilley gold in the Discus, Eddie Holden gold in the 800, Ed Sankey gold in the 1500, Will Sankey bronze in the 1500 and Joel Brereton sixth in the 200 and sixth in his heat of the 100.

Nathan Salmon won the award for busiest Harrier over the weekend as the U17 took gold in the Triple Jump, 100 Hurdles, bronze Long Jump, fourth 200 and seventh 100.

Xander Arbon continued his impressive start to the season in the Javelin as he took gold in the U13 age group with Evan Williams taking bronze in the 200, fourth Long Jump and fifth 100.

Mihnea Radu took a silver in the Long Jump, was fifth in the 200 and sixth 800, Teddy Macintyre just missed a medal in the 1500, placing fourth.

Evan Williams picked up a silver in the U15 Long Jump and bronze over 200 with Oliver Mcclemens and Harry Woodcock sixth and seventh over 1500.

The U13 girls had a superb weekend with Sophie Peet picking up gold in the Long Jump and Shot and silver in the 70 Hurdles and 100m.

Charlotte Marshall took the win over 100, silver in the 200 and placed fifth in the Long Jump.

Olivia Frith took gold in the 70 Hurdles and Silver in the Long Jump. Maya Bonser landed bronze in the High and Long Jump, also placing sixth in the 100m.

Isla Millns just missed out on a medal, placing fourth in both the 800 and 1500 with Evie Clifton fifth and Isla Jones sixth in the 1500 with Isla also ninth in the Long Jump.

Amelia Arbon had a successful weekend in the U15 girls age group, winning the Triple Jump, silver in the Long Jump and fourth in both the 800 and 1500.

Florence Kenney took bronze in both 300 and 800 with Maisy Slack taking silver in the 1500 and fifth over 800

Phoebe Butler took bronze in the High Jump and eighth over 100 with Scarlett Jane fifth over the 100 but, after qualifying for the 200 final, had to pull out.