Mansfield Harriers get cash boost from Mansfield Building Society

Pat Carlan, Chairman of Mansfield Harriers, receives the presentation cheque from Mandy Whitten, Products Coordinator for Mansfield Building Society

Based at Berry Hill Park, members of the Harriers have been working hard to refresh the site facilities, originally built in 1988. Currently, the club has 250 members and is proud of being inclusive of all ages, abilities and disabilities.

Alongside the donation, two colleagues from the Society volunteered at the club, giving the refurbishment plan a helping hand with a fresh lick of paint.

Pat Carlan, Chairman of Mansfield Harriers, said: “While the facilities belong to the club, we are aware that there are no toilets available to the general public visiting the park.

"We understand that this can cause upset to many people and we therefore allow people to use the clubs facilities.

"This has brought concerns though that the extra footfall would cause further deterioration to the blocks already in need of maintenance.

"We were thrilled when Mansfield Building Society accepted our application and donated funds to refurbish our onsite facilities, not just for our members but for other park users too.”

Mandy Whitten, Products Coordinator at Mansfield Building Society, said: “Berry Hill Park is well used by the local community and the Harriers have worked hard to make the club and facilities available to all.