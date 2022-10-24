Before they went away on a family holiday, they noticed races at Sibenik over 10 and 4K on the day they travelled home and decided to enter the event.

Kristian raced over 10K and dominated the race from the start as he won comfortably in a time of 33.15, a massive two minutes in front of his nearest rival.

On her debut in a Mansfield vest, Claire had a superb run in the 4K to take third spot in a time of 17.43

Claire and Kristian Watson in Croatia

Racing at the Leeds Abbey Dash 10K, Luke Duffy further enhanced his growing reputation as he recorded 29.36 for seventh place and his first sub-30 time.

Steve Davies recorded 60.04 as he puts the finishing touches on his preparation for the New York Marathon.

Claire Croll has made massive inroads on all her personal bests during the last 12 months and at the weekend competed in the most challenging event of them all, the Amberaid 30.

The race was over 31 miles and included 4,000 feet of climb on undulating trails and paths of the Amber Valley.

Her hard work over the last few months was handsomely rewarded as she placed third lady in a time of 6 hours 50.

Richard Holden competed in the Alstonefield Trail Run, the first in a series of three races in the Peak District Run Autumn Trail Series. Showing great resolve after competing in cross country the day before Richard placed fourth master 50 competing in the 15.4K long course

More international honours have come to the club as Maddy Collinge has been selected to run for England in the home international masters cross country at Dublin.

Racing in the W70 age group Maddy qualified after a superb run in the qualifying event at Derby.

This is great reward for over 30 years of service to the club both competing and coaching.

One of the town's major sporting events takes place in Mansfield on Saturday, 5th November when the Saucony English Cross Country Relays return to Berry Hill Park, where they have been held since 1989.

The event starts at 10.45am with the U20 ladies and concludes with the senior men which commences at 2.40 pm.

Once again, a massive turn out is expected for the event with well more than 1,000 teams entered across the 10 Championship races.

With National team medals at stake, the competition will be of the highest quality and many of the U20 and senior athletes will be using the event as build up to the trials at the end of November to get into the GB team for the European Cross Country Championships.

The Berry Hill course is prepared meticulously by the local organising team with the course having a good mixture of parkland, woodland, undulations, and a fast finishing section which all add up to great competition and a terrific spectator course.

The park will be very busy, and parking will be limited.