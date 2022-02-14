Jake Greenhagh - won by an impressive margin.

The first eight in each event go on to represent the county in the English Schools Championships and the Mansfield athletes had a highly successful day with 14 qualifying to go along with the two already qualified for Derbyshire.

The highlight for the club was the year eight and nine age group where club athletes dominated and the first four back all Mansfield Harriers.

Jacob Nugent put in a great show of front running to win with Eddie Lowe second, Eddie Holden third, Jude Ryan fourth, James Harris 23rd and Charlie Taylor 24th.

Jake Greenhalgh continued his impressive winter in the year 10 and 11 boys’ race as with every kilometre run he stretched his lead to win by a big margin at the end of the 6K race. Just missing automatic selection, Johar Ali placed ninth and Will Sankey came in 19th.

The club had a strong showing in the year eight and nine girls race with Amelia Arbon fourth and Isabel Westwood seventh, both qualifying for county honours. Freya Longmead narrowly missed selection in 12th with Freya Vincent 21st, Zia Clayton-Wade 30th, Katie Biggs 49th and Ava Casterton 51st.

Harry Milnes had a terrific run in the year five and six boys race to place fifth and earn his county vest, narrowly missing a podium place with Charley Whysall qualifying in the girls’ race in sixth.Isla Jones placed 12th, fast-improving Olivia Wright 13th, Myannie Westwood 19th and Olivia Frith 25th.

The year seven races also provided success with Lily Mason a clear winner of the girl’s race and Dan Adams a close second in the boys’ race after a great battle over the last quarter of the race. Maisie Slack continued her fine winter to place third with Scarlett Jane ninth and Olivia Shaw 15th.