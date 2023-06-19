Although waiting for confirmation of team results it would appear that the club won the Men, Women and overall team races at the event, and after the three races so far first in both men and combined races and second in the women.

The Mansfield men had Dan Nugent first athlete home in third place out of the 206 finishers.

Dan has struggled to race to his best over the winter but now is back firing on all cylinders again.

Lewis Boswell in action at Derby League.

Recent recruit Lewis Boswell shows great promise for the future, placing fifth, Juniors Jacob Nugent and Ed Sankey were sixth and ninth, Dave Cass 10th, Brad Caress 12th and Matt Bottomore 14th completed the scoring team.

Showing great strength in depth James Mee finished 15th, Adam Wright 16th, Will Sankey 26th, Charlie Taylor 30th, Reece Carver 36th, Wayne Lowe 37th, Martin Fickling 39th, Fraser Bain 44th, Andy Walker 55th, Geoff Bottomore 76th, Phil Shaw 81st, Paul Castledine 95th, Jason Carl 104th, Stuart Whysall 117th, Neil Halstead 129th, Vaughan Chamberlain 152nd, Pete Weldon 157th, Colin Fell 158th, Geoff Voce 172nd, Shaun Arrowsmith 183rd and Pete Copcutt 190th.

For the ladies the first two home were juniors Amelia Corke, who placed fourth and Sophie Toyn sixth out of a field of 136 competitors.

Hannah Jones had her best race to date placing 12th with Alice Mortiboy closing the scoring team in 16th.

Another junior Isabel Westwood came in 26th with Claire Watson 44th, Sharon Armitage 51st, Natasha Carver 63rd, Emma Mason 76th, Jo Horan 84th, Heather Barber 96th, Michelle Simpkin 99th, Sian Thornton 103rd, Amanda Shaw 111th, Sue Lomas 118th, Maddy Collinge 126th and Tina Copcutt 135th.

With two races to go Mansfield are in with a great chance of individual series podium places as well with Ed Sankey leading the Juniors, Dave Cass M45, Phil Shaw M55 and Sophie Toyn first female junior.

Matt Bottomore currently lies in second in the M40 with Geoff Bottomore second the M60 with Wayne Lowe currently in third in the M35 age group.

Daisy Allsop made the journey to Leicester to run in the Chase the Sun 10K.

Daisy a recent new member at the club has shown significant progress since joining and was rewarded with her first sub 60 time for the distance with 57.36 a massive seven minute improvement.