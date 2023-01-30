The nine competing athletes did themselves and the club proud with a string of impressive performances.

Jake Greenhalgh at Under 17 and Jacob Nugent Under 15 came desperately close to the podium both placing 4th in high quality fields and showing they are two of the brightest rising endurance talents within the County after fantastic runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Holden also at Under 15 had a superb run to place 8th and being the second fastest at that age group in the UK over 800 metres last year will go into the 2023 track season with great confidence.

Jake Greenhalgh in action for Mansfield Harriers.

In the Under 13 boys race Oliver Mcclemens continues to show massive improvement with another terrific run to place 17th, only ten seconds away from the top 10.

Teddy Macintyre has recently moved to Mansfield and shows great promise placing 26th and still in this age group next year will be looking for substantial improvement.

Sophie Toyn and Amelia Corke continued a winter long battle over the country with the Under 20 duo going from strength to strength, on the day Sophie had the edge placing 14th with Amelia 16th.

The sole competitor in the Under 15 was Amelia Arbon who ran strongly for 45th.

Rising star in the Under 13 age group Lily Mason was competing for the first time after a long lay off due to illness, and slowly starting to find her form again placed an encouraging 22nd.

Five Mansfield athletes competed at the Bolsover 10K which is normally in December but was put back this year due to the inclement weather at the time. First Mansfield athlete back in a new personal best of 40.33 and 59th place was Fraser Bain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Halstead followed in placing 90th and was another to record a new best time with 44.18.

Helen Jones placed 143rd recording 46.39, Karen Kowalski 321st 55.56 and Pete Copcutt 403rd in 59.42.