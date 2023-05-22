Mansfield Harriers conquer Black Rock grueller to stay top
Dave Cass led the way as Mansfield Harriers successfully tackled the steepest hill in road racing.
The second meeting of the Derby Runner League took place in Cromford and included the steepest hill in any road leagues as the athletes raced up to the top of the Black Rocks and back.
In a field of 197 men and 123 women the club enjoyed another great team performance that saw the club win the team event and stay top overall, third in the men and remain first overall and second in the ladies and second overall. The scoring men had seven in the top 38 with Junior Ed Sankey leading the charge in eighth with Dave Cass ninth, Brad Caress 12th, Adam Wright 15th, Matt Bottomore 20th, Rob Kendrick 30th and Wayne Lowe 38th.
Richard Holden was 39th, Neil Kennedy 40th, Jack Cooke 41st, Reece Carver 49th, Andy Walker 52nd, Greg Holden 57th, Phil Shaw 60th, Will Sankey 65th, Geoff Bottomore 71st, George Holden 73rd, Stuart Whysall 77th, Steve Little 94th, Jason Taylor 106th, Neil Halstead 114th, Dave Carver 147th, Vaughn Chamberlain 167th, Andrew Longmead 181st, Shaun Arrowsmith 184th and Pete Copcutt 186th.
Amelia Corke was fifth, Sophie Toyn 10th, Hannah Jones 18th and Izzy Westwood 25th as the ladies remained in contention. Claire Coombes was 56th with Natasha Carver 60th, Sandra Bagley 61st, Nic Hubbard 62nd, Sharon Armitage 64th, Emma Mason 65th, Freya Longmead 83rd, Gemma Bacon 92nd, Amanda Shaw 96th, Mel Hopkins 99th, Michelle Simpkin 100th, Carole Fickling 109th, Jess Breider 111th and Tina Copcutt 122nd.