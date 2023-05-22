The second meeting of the Derby Runner League took place in Cromford and included the steepest hill in any road leagues as the athletes raced up to the top of the Black Rocks and back.

In a field of 197 men and 123 women the club enjoyed another great team performance that saw the club win the team event and stay top overall, third in the men and remain first overall and second in the ladies and second overall. The scoring men had seven in the top 38 with Junior Ed Sankey leading the charge in eighth with Dave Cass ninth, Brad Caress 12th, Adam Wright 15th, Matt Bottomore 20th, Rob Kendrick 30th and Wayne Lowe 38th.