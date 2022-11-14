Mansfield Harriers close in on first ever North Midlands Cross Country League title

Placing third in the first fixture the team pulled out all the stops and came away with a team victory, closing the team with five in the top 15 to score 45 points with the Nottingham University team second and Derby in third place.

After two fixtures the Mansfield team are now placed second overall 10 points behind the University and six points in front of Derby.

The result gives the Harriers a great chance of winning for the first time in the league's 76 year history.

Alex Hampson leads home the Harriers' senior men at Corby.

Fifteen Mansfield senior men made the trip to Corby with Alex Hampson first man back, continuing his excellent form in placing third with Kristian Watson fourth, Dan Bagley ninth, Dan Nugent 14th and Jordan Boam closing the scoring team in 15th.

Fantastic packing then saw Matt Bottomore next home in 72nd, making a welcome return after injury Dylan Janetta placed 73rd, George Holden 77th, Ben Mcclemens 94th, and Dave Savage 98th.

They were followed by Richard Holden in 121st, Conrad Watson 127th Andy Walker 128th, Greg Holden 144th, and Stuart Whysall 163rd.

The strong team performance allowed the Masters team to place second at Corby, and they now sit third after two events.

Mansfield also put out a strong ladies team with seven finishing and the team placing fifth on the day and moving up to fifth overall in the league standings.

Making her debut for Mansfield at cross country Becca Peach was first Harrier home in 24th.

She was closely followed by Kirsty Huntington 27th, Alice Mortiboy 33rd, Sophie Toyn 46th, Bev Armstrong 60th, Claire Croll 78th and Emma Mason 90th.

The small number of juniors that ran also put in phenomenal performances with Jacob Nugent still managing to take victory in the U15 boys’ race, even after being sent the wrong way during the first lap.

Jacob is now in a commanding position for the age group individual title after winning the first two races.

In the U17 boys a strong run saw Ed Sankey place third and William Sankey 12th, with Ed second in the individual standings and second in the team placing, only four points behind the leaders.

Oliver Mcclemens was the sole U13 boy racing, having another solid run to place seventh and now lies fifth in the individual standings.

The U13 girls had a very good turnout with Lily Mason leading the team home, placing second on the day after a race prolonged battle with a Wreake and Soar Valley athlete.

Charley Whysall continues her fine winter placing fourth with another strong run from Isla Jones to place 18th.

After the two fixtures Lily lies in joint first place in the individual standings, Charley is third and Isla 14th.