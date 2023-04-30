On a course with a reputation for fast times the Mansfield athletes did not disappoint with arguably the performance of the night going to Under 15 Charlie Taylor who smashed his personal best with a time of 17.24. Jason Taylor dipped under 20 minutes for the first recording 19.45, with Dan Nugent and Gary Berzins returning to good form as they recorded 15.22 and 17.26 respectively.

The first of this seasons Derby Runner BDL Summer League took place on the trails around Teversal over a distance of approximately 4.7 miles. Mansfield Harriers was one of the twelve competing teams and had a superb showing with 25 ladies and 38 men competing in a field of just over 350. Although the team results are not out yet a strong showing from the men would suggest they won, the ladies top three and a combined win for the club.

With five in the top ten Mansfield made a very positive start to the league with 15 year old Jacob Nugent again showing his amazing talent as he came away with a win in this senior competition closely followed by Lewis Boswell making his first appearance for Mansfield in 4th Jordan Boam 5th, Dan Nugent 6th, junior Ed Sankey 7th and another making his club debut Dave Cass in 9th. The club had another sixteen athletes inside the top 100 with Adam Wright 12th, Matt Bottomore 16th, Gary Berzins 24th, Charlie Taylor 30th, Rob Kendrick 32nd, Richard Holden 33rd, Jack Cooke 43rd, Fraser Bain 45th, Reece Carver 47th and Neil Kennedy 51st.

Charlie Taylor, Jason Taylor, Gary Berzins and Dan Nugent.