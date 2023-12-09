Mansfield Harriers are chasing history in North Midlands Cross Country League

Mansfield Harriers travelled in force to Shipley Park in Heanor to compete at the third in the series of four fixtures of the North Midlands Cross Country League, writes Richard Massey.

Mansfield Harriers U15 girls team at Shipley Park.

And in sub-zero conditions over 40 Blue and Green vests put in exceptional performances across the age groups as the club placed itself in a superb position to make club and league history.

The men of Mansfield went into the race leading in both the Masters and Senior competitions and looking to make history in the league as the first club to win both competitions in the same season. Very aware of the competition, the team manager selected two competitive teams with the men winning on the day and the masters second, both now have clear leads going into the last fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Hampson continued his domination of the league, taking the win on the day and is a clear leader for the individual title for the senior team with Paul Wright second, Jan Bailey ninth, U20 Jake Greenhalgh 10th and Jordan Boam 31st.

The masters team consisted of Chris Patterson in 11th, Dan Nugent, 24th and Ben McClemens 81st. The two scoring teams were well supported by Brad Caress in 38th, Richie Talbot 54th, Ben Hampson 61st, George Holden 68th, Wayne Lowe 86th, Jamie Macintyre 103rd, Michael Fox 118th, Andy Walker 125th and Dave Carver 167th.

The much improved ladies team put in another terrific performance, showing great strength in depth with key runners missing, placing third on the day and now lie third overall.

Paige Roadley continues to show significant progress, claiming her first top 20 finish with 16th followed by U20 athletes Sophie Toyn in 22nd, Amelia Corke 24th and Alice Mortiboy 27th with Sophie close to a podium placing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The masters are also third with one fixture to go, Helen Pritchett first home in 52nd, Bev Armstrong in 69th, Amanda Hardy 75th, Claire Croll 84th, Susanna Speight 90th and Tina Copcutt 115th with Amanda currently in a podium place.

The juniors put in some terrific performances with the U13 girls having Charley Whysall pipped on the finish line as she placed second, showing great courage after taking a knock from a fall, and the ever-improving Isla Millns in fourth.

The team are leading with the one fixture left with Charley first and Isla third in the series. Teddy Macintyre had his best run of the winter, leading for most of the way before losing out on the final hill as he finished fourth.

For the first time this winter the U11 girls had a full team of three out and superb packing from Esme Evans in sixth, Catherine Rivas eighth and Lauren Pate 12th saw the team place second with Jack Whysall in 16th the lone U11 boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Sankey continues a stellar winter and after a fantastic run indoors last week found the challenging Shipley course to his liking, coming home in third place and he now places second with the one race left with Will Sankey supporting in 16th.

The U15 girls placed second on the day and are second overall, only nine points behind leaders Burton and will look to put a strong team out at the last fixture to try to claw back the deficit.

Maisy Slack continues her fine winter, placing third on the day and third in the series with, having her best run of the winter, Emily Pares in seventh and Martha Walker 15th.