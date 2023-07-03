The event is one of the biggest athletic events of its type in the world and this year Harriers had an amazing 11 athletes selected to represent their county at the prestigious event although sadly two had to pull out of the event at the last minute due to injury.

The Mansfield youngsters came away with an England Schools Champion and a further two athletes selected to represent England Schools at the Schools home international at Grangemouth in Scotland later this month.

Brandon Lee had been an injury doubt all week. However, he made a last minute decision to compete in the senior boys Triple Jump and recorded a massive jump of 13.93m to be crowned English Schools Champion.

Brandon Lee - jumping to English Schools title glory.

Sadly for Brandon the Schools International is only for the Inter age groups (year 10 and 11) and won’t go on to represent England at the international.

Competing in the Inter age groups phenomenal performances from Matthew Smart in the 200 and Serenity Joynt Discus saw them both place second, and they will both now represent England Schools in a fortnight with Matthew recording 21.75 for the 200 and Serenity 35.47m in the Discus.

There were impressive top eight results from Ed Sankey with sixth in the Inter 1500 Steeplechase, recording 4.48, and eighth for Matt Young in the Inter Javelin with 48.19m.

The 800m saw Johar Ali race in the Senior boys and Eddie Holden the Inter boys.

Both get another year in the age group and, although knocked out in the heats, recorded new best times of 1.55.97 and 2.00.02 respectively and show great promise for next season.

Josh Yanney recorded 11.22 in his heat of the Senior boys 100, narrowly missing the final with Hollie Flint clocking12.47 for the same distance in the junior girls event.

Rhys Elias (Senior 100) and Carter Giddy (Senior 400) would both have been looking to make the final, but injury prevented them from racing.

