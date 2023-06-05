News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Harrier Alex Hampson enjoys best win of career in Manchester

Mansfield Harrier Alex Hampson put in a sensational race last week at the British Milers Club Grand Prix event at Sportscity Manchester last week.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

The Grand Prix events attract the best in the UK and several athletes from abroad looking for a fast race.

As the field went through 800m in 2.01, he was sat at the back of the field and slowly worked his way through the field with a 60 second third lap to place fifth and a perfectly timed run down the home straight saw him take the best win of his career in a massive personal best time of 3.44.47.

On the roads a good number of Mansfield athletes made a short trip to race the Derbion Ramathon Half Marathon.

Alex Hampson - best win of career so far.
An outstanding performance from Rob Kendrick saw him run a massive personal best of 1.22.49 for 42nd place out of the 1,588 finishers, supported all the way round by Adam Wright with 1.22.48 for 41st. Wayne Lowe continued his recent run of terrific results with 1.27.30 for 93rd closely followed by Greg Holden in 1.30.25 145th.

Neil Halstead was another to see great reward for his hard work with a PB of 1.40.43 placing 347th, Kevin Halpin-Rose recorded 1.47.43 529th, Claire Croll 1.48.55 552nd, Phil Beardsley 1.51.13 640th with Emma Mason breaking two hours for the first time with 1.56.35, placing 801st.

Richard Bamford clocked 1.56.38 for 800th, Rebecca Pilmore 2.07.56 1,113th and another on pacing duties, Scott Barkston, in 2.18.37 and finishing in 1,313th.

At the Great Grimsby 10K Gary Berzins came 35th and fourth vet 40 in a field of over 2,000 in a terrific time of 35.52.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

