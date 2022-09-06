Mansfield cycling star Ross Lamb so excited as Tour of Britain hits his hometown on Thursday

Thousands are expected to line the route to cheer on 114 riders from 19 teams across the world.

Lamb, who will be number 34, races for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (UCI Continental) team and is a former and honorary member of Mansfield Road Club.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “I missed the race when it came to Nottinghamshire in 2017 and 2018 as I was racing in Europe.

The Tour of Britain approaches Newstead Abbey in 2017.

“For it to come to my home county when I am able to race in the event is brilliant – it’s been my goal for the year to get selected.

“People still talk about the race’s visit to Mansfield in 2017 and 2018. It’s an event that people base their whole year around. It was massive for the local area.

“The race is a key objective for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team. “It is the biggest race of the season in terms of stature, combined with the fact it is our home tour.

“The event is a really big deal for our riders, staff and partners. It’s a great shop window for everybody involved.”

The stage starts in West Bridgford at 10am and finishes about 3.26pm on Chesterfield Road South, where a park will be turned into a special ‘Tour Of Britain Village’ and festival from 11am.

Spectators are advised to get their viewing spot on the route by 2pm.

Mansfield successfully hosted a stage of the globally televised race in 2017 and 2018,