The 17-year-old, who studies at Mansfield's Joseph Whitaker School, won the Junior British Lead Championship in 2022.

Sam then did his first international lead competitions in 2023, came ninth and fifth in the European Cups, and then an amazing second in the most important event in the European calendar, the European Championships, which was held in Helsinki, Finland.

Mum Nicola said: “Sam has just had two consecutive weekends of invite only selection events.

Mansfield's Sam Hammond in action in Helsinki.

“The first in Bracknell consisted of two days of bouldering and the following weekend's focus was lead climbing at Edinburgh International Climbing Centre.

“Sam has been selected to represent GB in his age category internationally in both Lead and Bouldering and also for some senior lead competitions.

“This year he will be travelling to France, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Slovakia and, hopefully, the World Championships in China.

“This is a great step forward, representing in both disciplines and at a senior level for lead.

“All of these competitions are self-funded in terms of travel, accommodation, expenses etc, with GB paying for their coaches to attend/support and the competition entry fee

“He has received amazing financial and physical support from local company Secur-it for the last five years, support from the Armchair Club for the last three years, and support of another local company, FutureProof Training last year.

“However with the increasing number of international travel commitments and additional training, financing it is getting difficult and anyone who could help can contact us at [email protected]”

After first trying the now Olympic sport on a mobile climbing wall at Warsop Carnival when aged just two, Sam joined Nottingham Climbing’s team aged seven.

In 2018 he came second in the grand final of the British Youth Climbing Series.

The following year Sam attended a selection event for the GB National Development Squad — and has been part of the squad ever since.