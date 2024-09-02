Mansfield climber Sam Hammond impresses at World Championships in China

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield's Sam Hammond impressed as he finished 11 out of 599 of the world's best young climbers from 49 nations at the annual Youth World Championships in Guiyang, China.

The Championships featured Lead, Boulder and Speed and Sam was selected to represent GB in both Lead and Boulder.

Day one was the qualification round for the U18s lead, which consisted of two climbs, with the top 20 heading into semi-finals.

Sam climbed well and finished the day in 17th, securing his spot in the semis the following day.

Sam Hammond in action in China.

The semi-finals was one climb and again, Sam performed well, but couldn't get a clip in which meant that he narrowly missed out on the finals.

But had improved his position to 11th - an amazing achievement being 11th in the world.

Three days later the boulder qualifications began.

Sam was first on the blocs and he started strongly by flashing the first of the six climbs, topping it first time.

He then got three zones - a certain point on each climb - from the rest of the climbs.

Unfortunately this wasn't enough to put him through to the semi-finals, finishing in 29th.

“I'm disappointed with my climbing today,” said the 17-year-old, who studies at Mansfield's Joseph Whitaker School.

“I just didn't climb as well as I wanted to or as well as I could. It's something I need to work on.”

Earlier this year, Sam finished an impressive seventh out of 80 competitors at the first European Youth Boulder Cup in Curno, Italy, and then fourth in Graz, Austria.

Sam also won the Junior British Lead Championship in 2022.